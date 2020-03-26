St. Clair began restricting public access to city hall at noon Friday, March 20, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials are taking the precautionary measures until the end of business on Friday, April 3.
City staff will still be available to help residents via phone, 636-629-0333, or online at www.stclairmo.us.
Payments
There is a bright yellow payment box located in front of city hall at the corner of the parking lot.
Residents also can pay online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/stclairmo or by phone by calling 866-246-9666.
For online and over the phone payments, customers will need their account number and last payment amount.
For emergencies, people should call 911.
The city will continue to follow recommendations of the CDC and local and state health departments as the situation evolves. Due to the fluidity of the coronavirus, all information is subject to further modifications and restrictions.
City officials said they are doing their best to keep residents up to date via the city website and local media.
Building Department
The building department/code enforcement office will continue to work in city hall.
The requirement for building permits and occupancy permits is still in effect. People may call the building department and purchase permits over the phone. The complete permit will be mailed.
When the permit is purchased, the building assistant will give instructions on how to proceed and obtain inspections.
Commercial building inspections will continue, however, residential inspections will not take place in person.
The building department asks landlords to call, fax or email occupancy applications to the building department.
At this time, occupancy inspections have been suspended.
Landlords are asked to please ensure that safety measures are in place for the protection of tenants.
When the suspension is lifted, the building department will call and schedule inspections.
Landlords are asked to notify tenants that an inspection will take place after they have moved into the property.
The building department is taking every precaution and following the guidelines set forth by city and county officials.