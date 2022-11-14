An early morning shooting over the weekend remains under investigation, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
During the shooting, which occurred at 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Highway M in Villa Ridge, an unknown person or persons fired six shots into a private residence. The homeowner, who contacted the Sheriff's Department, did not know who may have fired at her home, according to Pelton.
Pelton said no one was injured in the shooting, but that there were four people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including three children.
At this time, Pelton said investigators believe that the bullets that were recovered from the home likely came from the same weapon, but they are still pursuing all leads in the investigation.
"We are asking anyone that may have seen a vehicle in the area at this time, or if you have cameras to check them for any vehicles that may have been in the area," Pelton said. He said this includes anyone who may have a doorbell camera, trail camera or some other kind of home security camera.
Anyone with information about the shooting are encouraged to call Detective Hill, 636-583-2560. Tips can be given anonymously.