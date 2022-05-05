Applications are being accepted for the country’s service academies, the office of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, announced.
Qualified people between 17 and 23 can apply by Sept. 2 to the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy. Applicants must be United States citizens and legal Missouri residents, according to a news release from Blunt’s office.
A committee of Missouri residents will review the files from applicants and present recommendations to Blunt in January. They will be evaluated using the “equal and competitive” method for selection and on the basis of personal merit, including evidence of character, leadership, scholarship and motivation.
Applicants may apply at tinyurl.com/bddxkkux. Email academy_nominations@blunt.senate.gov for more information.