As a result of COVID-19 precautions, area schools have closed until Monday, April 6, in an attempt to protect their staff, students and communities.
While the schools may be closed, students will still be expected to learn from home. Both St. Clair and Lonedell have released their plans regarding student learning during this time.
St. Clair
According to a letter sent out to parents and guardians by Melissa Husereau, director of Teaching and Learning, the St. Clair School District shared its Alternative Methods of Instruction Learning Plan.
“Our goal for student learning during this time is to extend and review what has already been taught in the classroom in order to avoid any learning regression while we are away,” said Husereau.
Beginning Monday, March 23, the school began offering home-based learning on its website that can be accessed though any device.
Husereau added, “our goal for student learning is to continue to extend our students’ education and support them during these unprecedented times.”
Preschool students will receive a list of activities to be completed and turned into preschool teachers. Kindergarten through fourth grade will be provided with a choice board of activities for reading and math. Students will be asked to complete at least two activities per subject area.
Fifth-grade students will be asked to complete an additional science activity board.
At the secondary level, assignments have been assigned though Google Classroom and also through the online learning platforms used by specific content areas.
According to Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse, teachers will also be making contact with students at least once per week, if possible.
If students are in need of paper options for At Home Learning due to no internet access, parents can contact their child’s teacher, school administrator, or central office.
At this time, all school events are canceled, and no practices are being held.
According to Kruse, coaches are being encouraged to reach out to their players and provide guidelines for workouts and practices to maintain health in the case of school resuming session and spring sports beginning.
“We do not know yet when/if events can be rescheduled. We will make our best effort to ensure students have the opportunity to participate and enjoy these event,” said Kruse.
Depending on guidance from health officials, it is possible the school closure will be extended.
“The COVID-19 situation is changing daily,” said Kruse.
The Central Office will be open daily Monday through Thursday to assist and answer questions. The office is currently running with half staff on a weekly basis to ensure the entire office does not have to be quarantined if someone tests positive for COVID-19. The office can be reached at 635-629-0355.
There has not yet been a decision about how Easter break will work.
As of right now, the school schedule that is in place will be followed if school can be reopened as scheduled on April 6.
Lonedell
Due to limited internet access throughout the area, Lonedell School District will be taking a slightly different approach.
In a letter from principal Dr. Wayne Dierker, he stated Lonedell teachers have worked to build learning materials for students to complete at home.
“We have built 10 days’ worth of instruction as a resource for students to work on through the closure,” he said.
Within the instructional packets, students will find instruction in core areas and activity classes that involve worksheets, review, creative projects, hands-on tasks, challenges, and engaging scenarios.
“This situation is far from ideal, but it is necessary for the safety of all individuals,” said Dierker.