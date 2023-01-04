The St. Louis Archdiocese announced Wednesday that Archbishop Mitcell T. Rozanski will preside over a Mass of remembrance for Pope Benedict XVI, who died in Rome on Saturday. He was 95 years old.
The Mass will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, at noon in the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd. The Mass will be held hours after the Pope Emeritus is laid to rest in Rome.
During the Mass in St. Louis, Rozanski is expected to commemorate Pope Benedict's life and many contributions to the Roman Catholic Church.
Those who are unable to journey to St. Louis to participate in the Mass, can still watch the Mass through several livestreams that will be carried on the Cathedral's website, Facebook and YouTube pages. The Archdiocese will also livestream the Mass on its YouTube and Facebook pages.