The Washington High School graduation has been postponed from Thursday to Friday, the school announced on Facebook.
The ceremony will still take place at the same time of day and location: 7 p.m. at Scanlan Stadium on the high school campus.
”Since this is an important milestone for our seniors, we want to make the ceremony a pleasant, safe and memorable experience for our graduated and their families,” the Facebook post read. “Sitting in the rain on wet bleachers and chairs is a safety and comfort concern we would like to avoid.”