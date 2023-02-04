A series of proposed modifications to the Rotary Riverfront Trail will be the focus of an open house that is set for next week.
The open house will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Washington City Hall’s Council Chambers.
“I’d be happy if we had 40 people show up. I think that would be a good size crowd for this (open house),” said Washington Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker. The city’s parks department is hosting the open house in hopes of securing the public’s support for the work that will see a portion of the riverfront trail rerouted through the James W. Rennick Riverfront Park, the construction of two new family-stall restrooms and accessibility improvements for all individuals in the riverfront park and along the trail.
Dunker said the city has been considering the project for years, but especially after WashMo on the Go opened in the historic Waterworks Building.
“We have bikers flying down the sidewalk, and our worry is that they are going to hit someone coming out of that shop,” Dunker said. “Plus, it all gets very congested there at Sunset on the Riverfront and other events held in the park. So, we have been trying to reroute the trail’s traffic away.”
Under the proposal, the trail would be rerouted to the north side of the large pavilion in the riverfront park.
The new restrooms would be built to the south of the existing bathrooms in the park, but would be insulated so that they could stay open year-round.
Dunker said the work is expected to cost $422,000. He and other members of the parks department staff are working on applying for a federally-funded, state-issued grant that would cover up to $250,000 of the construction costs.
“It is the Recreation Trail Program grant, which is federal dollars but is managed by Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the State Parks,” Dunker said. This would be the city’s second attempt to secure grant funding for the project. The city last applied for the grant in 2022, but did not receive any funding.
“One of the things that we heard was that the committee wanted us to get more public input on the project,” Dunker said. If the city receives the grant, Dunker said the remaining construction costs would be paid for using the city’s transportation sales tax revenue.
The project has already received the backing of the Washington Parks & Recreation Commission.
“Our hope is that we will be able to take feedback from the public, whether they like the proposed changes or not, or what they would like to see done differently,” Dunker said. He said the open house will be informal and that people “can come and go as they are able.”