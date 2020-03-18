Along with the Union R-XI School District closing campuses, a wave of events and activities in Union are being canceled or postponed because of concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Though no confirmed cases of the virus were known in Franklin County as of Tuesday afternoon, the announcements started coming on Monday, March 16, when Union Parks and Recreation Department said its second-annual pickleball tournament had been moved to June 6 and 7 at the Union Tennis Courts. The event, which had more than 80 people signed up, had been planned for March 28-29 at Union High School.
With the likelihood that classes will be canceled for an extended period, Mandy Corum, recreation coordinator, figured the tournament would probably not be able to use the high school on the scheduled days. She was proven correct hours after the cancellation was announced, when the Board of Education canceled class and all other events at Union campuses into April.
The first day of the rescheduled tournament, which features men’s and women’s doubles on Saturday and mixed doubles Sunday, is the same day as the annual Founders Day. Should the weather not cooperate, the tournament can be moved back indoors.
Registration deadline for the rescheduled tournament has been moved to May 22.
Also canceled Monday was a core strength and stretch class that was scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 25. At the time, other fitness classes like volleyball and pickleball leagues that have already started, planned to continue.
“That could change at the drop of a hat,” Corum said.
That hat dropped the morning of Tuesday, March 17, when City Administrator Russell Rost said volleyball and pickleball leagues, as well as pickleball Wednesday open play were canceled. Also called off were events like the April 4 kite fest and April 10 breakfast with the Easter Bunny and an upcoming softball tournament.
In fact, youth and adult baseball and softball and leagues are not allowed to use city ballfields until further notice, Rost said.
As for events further out, like Founders Day and the Franklin County Fair in June, a decision will be made closer to the events, Rost said.
The only recreation events allowed to continue at City Hall are small exercise classes that have already started. Those have fewer participants than the 10 people or fewer recommended in a Monday speech by President Donald Trump.
A March 28 tire recycling event, in which the city was partnering with Union FFA, was postponed, Rost said.
Before pickleball leagues were called off, Corum said the city was taking extra care by offering gloves for players to wear while holding racquets and cleaning every ball with either bleach or disinfectants after each game.
“I take every precaution that I can to provide what I can for our players,” Corum said Monday.
Union plans to go forward with training seasonal workers at the Union Splash-n-Swimplex. But Rost said that doesn’t necessarily mean the pool will open Memorial Day weekend, as scheduled.
“We want to be prepared in the event things drastically improve, but we don’t want to put the kids at risk,” he said.
The status of city meetings like the board of aldermen and related committees was expected to be more clear after a Missouri Municipal League webcast planned for the afternoon of Tuesday, March 17. Cities expected to get guidance on things like complying with open meetings laws.
“We will see what our options are moving forward,” Rost said.
Construction on the new City Hall and other projects is not expected to be impacted by the virus, Rost said.
“Those should be unaffected by anything except weather,” he said.
Other Events
Also moved is the University of Missouri Extension Council’s annual meeting, which had been scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at Zion United Church of Christ. Marsha Parsons with the extension said the event was initially moved to April 16 but a further delay is likely because the campus has advised them not to have face-to-face meetings until at least May 15.
Scenic Regional Library also announced Monday that all nine of its branches, including Union, would close, with Union’s closure starting Wednesday, March 18, and running through at least Saturday, April 4. Library Director Steve Campbell said in a statement that due dates would be extended until the library reopens and that, while book drops remain open, library users are encouraged to keep items at home during the closure.