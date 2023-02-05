The Missouri Governor’s Challenge Team to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families has launched a new website to further the state’s efforts in reducing suicides: www.mogovchallenge.com.
The site provides general information on the team’s projects and strategic priorities, the impact suicide is having on the military community, and resources for both members of the military community and for anyone wishing to support them, according to a press release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office.
The website also offers access to free online military culture and suicide prevention training through PsychArmor for health care providers, veterans, employers, military family members, and others.
Missouri established a Governor’s Challenge team in 2021. The Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families is a non-partisan state interagency team created to collaborate, plan and implement suicide prevention best practices and policies for service members, Veterans and their families across the state, Parson said.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration originally launched the Governor’s and Mayor’s Challenges to bring together leaders in community and state governments to prevent suicide among service members, Veterans and their families.