There will be no second week of MSHSAA basketball championships.
The Show-Me Showdown for Classes 4 and 5, set for Springfield, has been called off.
MSHSAA released the following Monday morning:
Due to continuing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the Show-Me Showdown for Classes 4 and 5.
The decision was made in consultation with local and state officials, as well as the member schools. The most recent CDC recommendations of limiting gatherings played a large part in the making of this decision.
“We understand the unexpected hurdles this creates for our schools and fans, and apologize for the inconveniences it has caused. Our thoughts are with our schools as they navigate the uncertainty of these times,” said Dr. Kerwin Urhahn, MSHSAA executive director.
Information concerning the activities of music; speech, debate and theatre; scholar bowl, as well as spring sports will be available later Monday. (This information is in a separate story).
Before that decision, MSHSAA would have been the only organization holding state championships this week.
MSHSAA was able to hold its first week of championship games in Springfield last weekend. MSHSAA adjusted by eliminating third-place games and limiting crowds to 150 per school.
State champions were:
• Class 3 — Cardinal Ritter boys and Strafford girls;
• Class 2 — Hartville boys and East Buchanan girls;
• Class 1 — Dora boys and Walnut Grove girls.
Class 4 and 5 quarterfinals were allowed to take place, but several changed location. Only 60 fans per team were allowed into quarterfinal sites.
Teams qualified for this week’s MSHSAA Championships were:
• Class 4 boys — Cape Notre Dame (26-4), Raytown South (25-3), Vashon (24-5) and Helias (23-6);
• Class 5 boys — Chaminade (21-6), Staley (23-6), CBC (21-7) and Kickapoo (20-9);
• Class 4 girls — Cape Notre Dame (25-4), Lincoln College Prep (18-9-1), Incarnate Word (27-4) and Carl Junction (28-0); and
• Class 5 girls — Kirkwood (24-4), Blue Springs (24-5), Hazelwood Central (20-9) and Rock Bridge (22-5).