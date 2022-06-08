Motorists who plan to travel Interstate 170 this weekend may want to find alternative routes as crews will complete close the highway to demolish the Midland Ave. bridge, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, crews will close all northbound and southbound lanes from St. Charles Rock Road to Page Ave. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 13. Detour signs will direct motorists around the closure.
Within Franklin County, MoDOT crews will be temporarily closing the following roads for improvements and maintenance projects:
Thursday, June 9
- Highway 50, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed just east of Route C. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic through the closure.
Route 185, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Alice and Hawthorn.
Route W, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.
Route JJ, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.
Friday, June 10
- Route 50, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed just east of Route C. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
- Route 185, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Alice and Hawthorn.
- Route W, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.
- Route JJ, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.
Monday, June 13
- Route 50, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed just east of Route C. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
- Route 50, 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., one eastbound and westbound lane closed from Route BB to Route C.
- Route 185, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Alice and Hawthorn.
- Route W, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.
- Route JJ, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.
Tuesday, June 14 & Wednesday, June 15
- Interstate 44, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane closed eastbound just east of Route 50.
- Route 50, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed just east of Route C. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
- Route 50, 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., one eastbound and westbound lane closed from Route BB to Route C.
- Route 185, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Alice and Hawthorn.
- Route W, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.
- Route JJ, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.