MoDOT

Motorists who plan to travel Interstate 170 this weekend may want to find alternative routes as crews will complete close the highway to demolish the Midland Ave. bridge, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. 

Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, crews will close all northbound and southbound lanes from St. Charles Rock Road to Page Ave. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, June 13. Detour signs will direct motorists around the closure. 

Within Franklin County, MoDOT crews will be temporarily closing the following roads for improvements and maintenance projects:

Thursday, June 9

  • Highway 50, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed just east of Route C. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic through the closure. 

  • Route 185, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Alice and Hawthorn.

  • Route W, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.

  • Route JJ, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.

Friday, June 10

  • Route 50, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed just east of Route C. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
  • Route 185, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Alice and Hawthorn.
  • Route W, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.
  • Route JJ, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.

Monday, June 13

  • Route 50, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed just east of Route C. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
  • Route 50, 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., one eastbound and westbound lane closed from Route BB to Route C.
  • Route 185, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Alice and Hawthorn.
  • Route W, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.
  • Route JJ, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.

Tuesday, June 14 & Wednesday, June 15

  • Interstate 44, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane closed eastbound just east of Route 50.
  • Route 50, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed just east of Route C. Flaggers will direct traffic through the closure.
  • Route 50, 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., one eastbound and westbound lane closed from Route BB to Route C.
  • Route 185, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed northbound and southbound between Alice and Hawthorn.
  • Route W, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.
  • Route JJ, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one lane closed. A pilot car will help direct traffic through the closure.