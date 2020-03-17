To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all Mercy Clinic locations across the ministry are limiting visitors to one per patient.
This restriction is effective immediately. Mercy is temporarily requesting visitor limits for the safety of patients, care teams and communities.
Mercy will continue to welcome those serving as interpreters or acting as health care power of attorney for patients, as they are not “visitors".
Young children may also accompany parents/guardians if child care isn’t available.
For more information and the latest updates regarding Mercy's ongoing COVID-19 efforts, visit Mercy.net/Covid19.