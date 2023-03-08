The New Haven High School band, the Marching Shamrocks, originally set to perform in the St. Louis St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11, has withdrawn from the event due to the school’s girls basketball team advancing to the final four.
The team is scheduled to play in the state semifinal game against Bishop LeBlond of St. Joseph in Springfield on Friday, March 10, and the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships on Saturday, March 11.
The St. Louis St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at noon March 11 at Aloe Plaza at 20th and Market and goes to Broadway and Clark.