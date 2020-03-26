Lonedell School District has received information that a person directly associated with the district has received a diagnoses of COVID-19.
According to a letter sent out by Lonedell Superintendent Jenny Ulrich, the Franklin County Health Department is investigating the situation and will provide additional information to the school district and to individuals who have had direct contact with the individual.
The process of the investigation takes time, therefore, in the interim, the district has taken measures to prevent any further potential exposure between individuals, and has implemented procedures to provide a safe physical environment.
The district will be restructuring its food service and delivery to further ensure the safety of each member of the school community.
According to Ulrich, as of this time food services are going uninterrupted thanks to help from Grandview School District, St. Clair School District and their food service provider Chartwells.
Meals are being prepared in Grandview by Chartwells staff, and then are being delivered to families by St. Clair bus drivers.
“I am so thankful to those three groups,” said Ulrich.
Additional information regarding the changes will be announced in the future.
The school district reminds people to follow the recommendations created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Franklin County Health Department. The recommendations are as follows:
• Wash and/or sanitize hands often and for an adequate period of time.
• Disinfect all surfaces.
• Stay at home and do not receive visitors to the extent possible.
• If a person is showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, they should call their physician and/or the special numbers provided on the health agency websites.
“This district has the most wonderful and dedicated people in the world, and that means everyone — students, parents, staff, patrons and friends. We will work together to get through this difficult time, and will sustain each other while we do it,” said Ulrich.
More information will be provided by the school district and health department as it is available.
Ulrich concluded the letter by saying, “take care of yourself and your loved ones — and remember that your decisions affect the health and safety of others and their loved ones.”