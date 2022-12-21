Franklin County is expected to see freezing temperatures and snowfall over the next few days making holiday travel a bit more challenging.
The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch in effect from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon, and a wind chill watch from Thursday evening through Saturday morning for portions of central and east central Missouri, including Franklin County, and south central and southwest Illinois.
Mark Skornia, the City of Washington’s emergency management director, warns folks about the “unusually cold temperatures” moving into Franklin County.
“The snow isn’t going to be unusual,” Skornia said. “They’re predicting between two and four inches. What is unusual is going to be the extreme cold.”
For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations is expected to be between 1 and 3 inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph on Friday, resulting in blowing and drifting snow. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills, as low as 30 below zero, are possible.
“We have the warming center and as far as in Washington, we have the Washington Public Library during the day, and then folks who need a place to stay at night can register at Mercy Washington between the hours of 7 and 8 p.m.,” said Skornia.
The city of St. Clair will open its gymnasium at City Hall as a warming shelter starting Wednesday, City Inspector Craig Sullivan announced at the Board of Aldermen meeting Dec. 19. Sullivan said no pets are allowed and the gym will be open night and day through Monday, though users must bring their own bedding. Skornia said people should be doing some personal preparation before the storm hits.
“If they’re going to be traveling they should have a car kit, extra clothes and a blanket,” he advised. “And if they need medication, they should have the medication they would need in case they’re stuck for long periods of time.”
According to the weather advisory, people can expect slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact Thursday morning and evening commutes.
“Cleanup, particularly during overnight hours, could take longer than usual after the snow ends because the chemicals used to treat the roads lose their effectiveness in bitterly cold temperatures,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT’s chief safety and operations officer. “Snowfall totals are manageable, but high winds and bitterly cold temperatures will make clearing the roads difficult. Motorists should take extra preparations before you take to the road.”
MoDOT suggests that individuals need to travel, to make sure they have a full tank of gas, blankets, gloves and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency. Make sure cellphones are fully charged, but never use it while driving.
The Franklin County Highway Department is pretreating all county roads ahead of winter storm, county Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.
“Tomorrow (Wednesday), we will be dry treating some of the critical areas in preparation for the impending storm,” he said. “Right now they’re saying three to five inches of snow, that might lead off with a little bit of rain, which is never a good thing.”
The county’s treatment chemicals “won’t do any good” if the temperature gets below zero degrees, as predicted, Grutsch said.
“I just want to let everybody know we’re going to do our best, we’re at full force with all of our trucks and spreaders up and running,” he said. “We’re ready to go, and we’ll take this on and stay with it until we get the roads cleared.”
MoDOT warns that if an individual should slide off the road, or are involved in a crash, stay inside the vehicle with a seat belt buckled until help arrives because the U.S. National Weather Services says the dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
As far as homes go, Skornia suggest people start preparing for sporadic electric outages caused by high winds.
“The extreme wind we’re going to have,” said Skornia. “That wind-blown cold is going to reach water pipes it doesn’t usually get to; so they should disconnect their garden hoses and start thinking about pipes that are susceptible to freezing.”
With the cold temperatures, Skornia warns people to use extreme caution with temporary and portable heaters. “Whenever there’s a cold snap the fire department will be running calls that are caused by temporary heating,” he added. “So use extreme caution with temporary heaters.”
As far as commercial buildings, those with sprinkler systems should take the freezing temperature into consideration, especially with businesses being closed for the holiday season.
“Businesses may be closed and the thought is to turn down the heat,” said Skornia.”But a really good solution is to lift some ceiling tiles in the businesses so the warm air can get to the pipes.”
Skornia said these are just some of the things people should be doing to prepare for the frigid weather.
The Missourian’s Reid Glenn and Geoff Folsom contributed to this report.