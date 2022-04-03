The race for the St. Clair R-XIII School Board features two names familiar to voters and one newcomer vying for two openings.
Heather VanNess, 42, is challenging incumbents Danny Shadrick and Craig Kindel, 60, who combined have more than two decades on the board.
The election is April 5, and absentee voting is underway for the three-year unpaid term.
Shadrick has served four terms and said he is proud of the district’s recent Proposition 1 projects, including new track bleachers, security upgrades and a planned new auditorium.
He said he has had to make hard decisions too, like cutting payroll to get within budget.
Shadrick owned the NAPA Auto Parts store for nearly 30 years before selling it and still owns Hoffman’s Towing & Service with his brother. Now the financial controller for the St. Clair Ambulance District, Shadrick said his experience building a facility for the ambulance district in 2018 would be valuable as the school district finalizes plans for the auditorium. Shadrick has had four kids in the district. He has served on the commission for the Tax Increment Financing district and the ambulance board.
Kindel retired from the district after teaching industrial arts classes for 30 years and is running for his third board term. He said he is excited to bring a trades program back to the district.
St. Clair currently sends 40 to 50 students per year to the Four Rivers Career Center in Washington to learn skills like nursing, woodworking and mechanics. In August, the St. Clair school board approved a preliminary plan to develop a building trades curriculum for upperclassmen. Kindel said it is important to provide other opportunities to students who might not be college-bound.
“I think (being a shop teacher) allowed me to know the ends and outs of how education works,” he said. “I’m kind of like the liaison (to the board) when it comes to education.”
VanNess is a patient benefit representative for Mercy and has two daughters in the district, a fifth-grader and a high school senior. A first-time candidate for public office, she said she is running for the board because as her children have gone through the district, she’s noticed some shortcomings that a new face and ideas may alleviate.
“I think we just need some freshness in the district, possibly some changes,” she said. “I see a lot of revolving doors, teachers kind of in and out, and it’s just kind of been weighing on me the past couple years.”
A graduate of St. Clair High School and board member at the Parkway Church of the Nazarene in St. Clair, VanNess has numerous connections in the community and the district. She said through those connections, she is able to get a good understanding how the community feels about board decisions.
VanNess said she has been involved with her daughters’ activities like the school’s Challenge Program and the band. She also has coached youth softball teams in the local league. She cites budgetary experience from her church board work that could come in handy as the school board considers the best way to allocate its resources.
“I’m honest. I’m loyal. I’m open-minded,” VanNess said. “I’m not afraid to speak my mind. I’m not afraid to listen to what someone else has to say. I’m just wanting to be part of a team that can benefit our school district and my main focuses are the teachers and the kids.”