On April 5 voters in the Washington School District will elect two people to the school board, from a field of six.
The candidates, in the order they filed and how they will appear on the ballot, are: Kelly Brinkmann; Matthew Wilson; Trish Mitchell; Chantell Y. Unnerstall; Frank Wood; and Maryanne Scaniosharp.
Kelly Brinkmann
Brinkmann, 47, is a frequent attendee of Washington Board of Education meetings, advocating for loosening mask and quarantine restrictions and increasing district transparency.
Brinkmann has three children in the district and said Washington schools need to refocus on reading and language arts as the foundation for other skills, like science and math.
“Our readers are leaders and if we grow strong readers, then it helps them to continue to learn and lead at every level of their education on through high school and on to careers or college, wherever they are called,” she said.
A graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, Brinkmann was an adjunct instructor at St. Louis Christian College, sits on three parent advisory district committees and has been a substitute in Washington district schools for three years. Brinkmann is an artist and teacher at Art & Souls Creative Studio in Washington. She is also a nationally touring speaker and writer, linking biblical lessons and art.
Matthew Wilson
One of two candidates endorsed by teacher organizations in the district — the National Education Association and Community Teacher Association — Wilson, 38, is running for a second term.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer and hiring Dr. Jennifer Kephart and her staff, Wilson called his first three years on the board “extremely tough.”
“There’s been some change, but I believe in the direction they’re taking us and want to make sure they have the support and the backing that they need,” Wilson said.
Wilson said if elected to a second term, he would like to focus on expanding dual enrollment opportunities with East Central College and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programming within the district.
Wilson, whose two children are enrolled at South Point Elementary, is a graduate of Washington High School, East Central College and Webster University.
The owner of Wilson Video Productions, Wilson is a professional photographer and videographer, and has served on the Washington Youth Sports Board.
Trish Mitchell
After three years off the board, during which she ran for presiding county commissioner, Mitchell, 58, hoping to rejoin the board on which she served from 2013-2019.
“Our kids need an education that teaches them what it means to be free and how to maintain that freedom,” she said.
Mitchell said if she is elected, her focus will be in the classroom, because subpar curriculum ties teachers’ hands and stunts students’ growth, especially in reading.
That’s why Mitchell said she was the lone dissenting voice in 2015, when the district provided a Chromebook laptop to every student, at an estimated $1 million cost, according to Missourian archives. Mitchell said course material would have been a wiser investment.
She said she would like to let a committee of parents weigh in on proposed curriculum.
Mitchell has had three children in Washington schools. She was a daycare provider for 14 years after attending the University of Missouri-Columbia. She has been a stay-at-home mom, exercise instructor, youth sports coach, Girl Scout leader, and served on the YMCA advisory board.
Chantell Y. Unnerstall
Unnerstall, 46, is a certified hand therapist and part-owner of Axes Physical Therapy in Washington and Union.
Though she and her two children attended St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, she said she believes a strong public school system is a significant economic boon to the community.
“Anytime you have other perspectives presented, I think you get a more rounded picture of what’s best for the community or what could help the community,” she said.
Unnerstall said the public school district benefits students at nearby schools, Catholic or otherwise, because those students can participate in the Four Rivers Career Center (FRCC), the junior ROTC program, and more.
The Krakow resident is a graduate of St. Louis University and she said she has been president of the school board at Our Lady of Lourdes, involved with Meals on Wheels for 15 years and has previously served on the park commission.
“I think if you put the kids first, you cannot go wrong,” Unnerstall said. “When you let politics and agendas get in the way of that, that’s where I think school boards start to go off.”
Frank Wood
Retired Washington High School Principal Wood, 58, is endorsed by the Washington teachers’ organizations. He retired in 2016 after 31 years in education.
“That experience is beneficial to a board to help them maybe see things in ways they may not have seen, just because of their varied backgrounds — which are important to have — but, sometimes it helps to have somebody in that field to give them a little bit of insight of how it works,” Wood said.
Wood earned a doctorate in leadership and policy studies with an emphasis from the University of Missouri-St. Louis after earning a master’s in secondary school administration and bachelor’s in mathematics education from then-Central Missouri State.
A 1981 WHS alumnus, Wood also had four daughters in the district.
Wood has served on the Washington Historical Society board of trustees, the Franklin County United Way advisory board and the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals’ state board.
Maryanne Scaniosharp
Scaniosharp, from Florissant, lived out of state for a decade before moving to Washington early in the COVID-19 pandemic to be closer to family. She became secretary for the parent-teacher association at Washington West.
Scaniosharp has a master’s degree in education from Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois and taught middle school social studies at St. Collette Parish School, in the Chicago area.
She substitutes a few days a week in the district and said being in the classroom gives her a perspective of what the teachers need.
Scaniosharp’s priorities are offering a broad curriculum, extracurricular activities and expanding the trades curriculum in Washington Middle School.
Before getting into education, Scaniosharp was a pit supervisor at a casino.
“I have a lot of experience taking in different opinions and mediating disputes, using critical thinking to evaluate situations and coming up with the best solutions,” she said.