East Central College has announced a partnership with two other Missouri colleges that will make some degree programs less costly for students who live in other districts.
After the “Beyond Boundaries” program begins this fall, prospective students who live in ECC’s district will be able to enroll in the law enforcement program at Mineral Area College or Jefferson College without having to pay out-of-district tuition, taking the base cost per credit hour from $171 to $126.
Jefferson College also is offering its physical therapy assistant and veterinary technology programs at the discounted rate of $118 per credit hour plus fees. The out-of-district cost per credit hour is $177.
“I’m very excited to clear more paths for students,” ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said.
In return, ECC is making its music, building construction, industrial engineering technology, agricultural and culinary arts programs available to potential students in the Jefferson College or MAC districts. East Central’s base tuition is $115 per credit hour for in-district students and $161 for those who live out of the district.
“This collaborative program between these community colleges will improve access, affordability and opportunities for students seeking career pathways that are not currently offered by their in-district college,” said Dr. Joe Gilgour, president of MAC.