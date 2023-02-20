Work on Highway 50 in Union is expected to begin Monday, Feb. 20.
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s $6.94 million project is expected to bring Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks, along with guardrails and a resurfaced road, according to a news release. Drainage improvements and updated traffic signals are also expected.
Weather-permitting, work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, with one lane closed at times for sidewalk and concrete work. Work will start at Highway 50’s intersection with Independence Drive, moving east toward Koelling Avenue, before eventually moving toward Highway 47.
The project is expected to be completed by late fall 2023.
MoDOT currently has raised concrete asphalt shoulders along Highway 50 in Union. Union City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann previously said MoDOT did not call them sidewalks because that would have required the agency to make them accessible to people with disabilities.
Traffic signals to be replaced will be at Highway 50’s intersections with Independence Drive, South Oak Street and the intersection with Highway 47 north, near McDonald’s. Crosswalks and signals will be made accessible with the ADA.
Upgrades to Highway 50 east of Union heading toward the interchange with Interstate 44 concluded last year. That project featured repaving and adding turn lanes at the intersection with East Denmark Road. Also added were turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway EE, west of Union. The total project cost was $2.1 million.
One major segment of Highway 50 around Union will still need improvements after the work this year, officials previously said. That will be between East Central College and the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 47.