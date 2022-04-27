Nearly 700,000 children are abused in the U.S. each year, and in 2018, the most recent data available, an estimated 1,770 children died from abuse and neglect in the U.S.
That’s according to the National Children’s Alliance, which estimates that child advocacy centers serve more than 370,000 kids each year, helping them recover and navigate the legal system.
The Children’s Advocacy Center of East Central Missouri is one of those centers. It has offices in Farmington, Festus and Union and ten staff members. It operates under the umbrella of parent organization COMTREA, a Missouri-based nonprofit that provides health-care and community services.
Haley Easley, Bonita Hecktor and Autumn Colvis staff the Union office, which has been open since 2013. This month, they, along with child advocacy groups across the country, have been commemorating National Child Abuse Prevention Month with their annual fundraising gala and by spreading the word.
A majority of the cases they deal with — the National Children’s Alliance reports 65 percent nationwide — are sexual abuse cases, and they said there’s a lot of information people should know to better protect children.
How to protect your child from abuse:
As part of her job, Colvis travels to different area schools teaching children about abuse and how they can protect themselves.
“The biggest thing that we teach them and focus on is that their bodies belong to them,” she said. “And that they have a right to tell people that they don’t want them to touch them, and if someone touches them in a way that’s harmful or inappropriate, (we teach) the steps that they need to take to help them feel safe.”
Colvis said there are some important things that a parent should impart to their child.
“The biggest thing is that they have a safe place to talk to somebody,” Colvis said. “A lot of times kids don’t want to talk about the abuse because they are scared of getting in trouble. It sounds kind of crazy because, you know, why would I get in trouble for something somebody did to me, but it is definitely a thought process that we see a lot.”
She also thinks it’s important to understand that child abuse can happen to anyone.
“There’s no discrimination when it comes to child abuse,” Colvis said. “This isn’t a ‘poor-people thing.’ This isn’t a ‘rich-people thing.’ This isn’t like a secret society that only happens in these large cities.
“It does happen everywhere, and it could happen to your child, and the best thing you can do is just be prepared if a child ever does come to you with that information,” she said.
According to statistics from Missouri Kids First, an abuse-prevention organization, about one in 10 children will be sexually abused before they turn 18, including one in seven girls and one in 25 boys. There were 5,465 substantiated cases of child abuse statewide in 2018; approximately 30 percent were cases of physical abuse and 25 percent were cases of sexual abuse.
Colvis also said to watch out for warning signs like changes in behavior.
One piece of advice Hecktor thinks is particularly important is to teach your child anatomical terms for body parts. That means teaching your children words like vagina, penis and anus.
“It’s just so there’s no misinterpretation of what a kid is saying,” she said. “Also, if a perpetrator knows that a child knows their correct body parts, they’re less likely to perp on that child, because they know that those conversations are being had.”
“If a child came to you and said, ‘Grandpa touched my cookie,’ you might not understand that they’re trying to tell you that Grandpa touched their vagina inappropriately,” Easley added. “Penis and vagina are not bad words. They’re body part names just like elbow, knee, feet and toes.”
“Try not to have an extreme reaction,” Hecktor said. “Just listen to them. Listen to your kid. Believe your kid.”
She said only about 4 percent of reports of abuse made by children turn out to be false. If they’re between the ages of 3 and 6 that drops to about 2 percent.
However, they said it’s important not to overload the child.
“It’s really hard for parents to not do this, but don’t interrogate your child,” Easley said. “Don’t try to get a lot of details. Leave that to the investigators who are trained to ask those questions. Listen to your kid, document what they’re telling you. We see a lot of parents who want to know what happened to their kid and it’s not coming from a bad place, but they’re asking way too many questions.”
She said the process of reporting and then bringing a case through the courts can be exhausting for a child who went through something traumatic.
“Sometimes they get worn out, you know, there have been times where we’ve had kids that have talked to so many people so much that by the time they get here, they’re like, ‘I don’t want to talk about this anymore,’” Hecktor said.
They recommend just five questions to ask your child:
• What happened?
• Who did it?
• Is this person a child or adult?
• Where did it happen?
• Did you tell anyone else and if so, who?
Only about 38 percent of child victims disclose the fact that they have been sexually abused and some never discuss the abuse, according to Missouri Kids First.
The next step is to make a report through the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-392-3738.
At that point, the children’s division of the appropriate law enforcement office will get involved. An investigation will likely begin and someone will speak to all involved parties.
Hecktor’s role, as a family advocate, is to help the family navigate the investigation and the judicial process.
She has been in this role since August 2017, and her goal is to streamline the process in a child-focused way so a child and their family can better navigate the often difficult road.
The child will usually be referred to a child advocacy center like the one in Union, where the child will speak with Easley, who has been trained to interview children by the Zero Abuse Project, a national child abuse prevention organization.
Easley has been in that role since January 2021. Previously, she worked for the Franklin County Children’s Division investigating calls to the National Child Abuse Prevention Hotline.
If the county prosecutor decides there is enough evidence to pursue charges, the case will continue through the court system. Easley might testify in court if need be, and the interview conducted at the advocacy center will likely be used as evidence.
“It’s important for us and our investigation,” said Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee, adding that the center staff are “professionals in talking to children.”
“They help them get through the process with those kind of traumatic circumstances,” he said.
Easley said teachers, counselors, nurses or anyone in a child’s life should call the child abuse hotline if they suspect anything is going on. Oftentimes, people are nervous to make that call if they aren’t 100 percent sure, she said, but it’s best to make the call anyway.
“It’s better to make that phone call and your suspicion be untrue than not make that phone call at all,” Easley said.
Another important thing to do for your child is therapy, Easley said.
“We recommend counseling and therapy to every child who comes through our doors,” she said.
The Children’s Advocacy Center has a therapist on staff who is trained to assist children who have been abused.
Common misconceptions
Contrary to popular belief, child abusers aren’t usually a stranger, but somebody the child already knows, according to advocacy center staff.
About 90 percent of children who are victims of sexual abuse know their abuser, according to Missouri Kids First.
“It’s definitely not the man with the big, white van who has candy and puppies,” Easley said. “It is grandpa. It is grandma. It’s moms, dads, uncles, aunts, neighbors, coaches.”
Hecktor said, “It’s almost always somebody the kid likes, knows or loves.”
One in three children who are abused are abused by family members and the younger the victim, the more likely it is that the abuser is a family member.
“It definitely adds complexity to these cases,” she said. “For kids to come out and tell, it’s not only just telling on someone, it’s telling on someone that they love and trust.”
The child advocates say they know nobody imagines being in such a traumatic situation.
“It really could happen to anybody, and it is nobody’s fault but the perpetrator’s,” Colvis said. “The biggest thing we want people to do is just remain calm, and just do whatever they can that’s in the best interest of the child.”