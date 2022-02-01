Gov. Mike Parson declared a State of Emergency Tuesday afternoon in advance of a strong winter storm that is expected to impact most of the state over the next two days with significant accumulations of snow, sleet, and ice.
Parson also activated the National Guard to assist local jurisdictions with emergency preparation and response. In a statement, Parson said he activated the Guard in anticipation of potential travel disruptions. He said the Guard would be available to assist the Missouri Highway Patrol with stranded motorists if the need arises.
The National Weather Service is predicting that a “major winter storm” will bring significant snow, sleet and freezing rain to Franklin County and the St. Louis region sometime between Tuesday night and Thursday.
The weather service predicts less than one inch overnight Tuesday, two to four inches Wednesday day, four to eight inches Wednesday night and one to three inches Thursday.
Mark Skornia, Washington’s emergency management director, said city officials met Tuesday to plan for the storm, and the city is prepared to roll out snow plow trucks and salt the roads.
He said the city has a list of high-traffic primary roads — including Fifth, Third, Eighth, High and Jefferson streets — that the snow plows will tackle first before moving onto secondary streets.
Franklin County plans to have 37 plows out on roads it owns in the unincorporated areas of the county to handle the expected heavy snowfall, starting at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch told commissioners at their Tuesday meeting.
The county will be at “98 percent manpower,” with one plow driver unavailable because of a recent injury.
Along with drivers working 12-hour shifts Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the county will have three mechanics working full time on snow equipment, Grutsch said.
Plow operators will go to roads in different parts of the county as needs arise, Grutsch said. They will spread salt, cinders and road grit.
Skornia asks residents to “be prepared.” That means driving safely, cooperating with snow plows and parking off the street if possible. He said if the storm is really bad, Washington can declare a snow emergency, which would ban on-street parking on those primary city roads.
A snow emergency can only be called if there are 2 inches or more of snow within one hour, but Skornia said it would likely have to be much worse for the city to declare a snow emergency. That determination is made by city engineer John Nilges and is based on predictions from the National Weather Service.
Skornia said that the city would notify citizens of a snow emergency through its media partners including The Missourian and KLPW (92.7 FM and 1220 AM), social media and its CodeRED alert system.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department, said if the weather forces school cancellations, that would free up several school resource officers who could provide the department extra help in assisting people with weather-related issues.
He also said some officers who live outside the city will be staying at the Sirens Hotel in case it becomes too difficult for them to drive into work.
Statewide, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is planning for the weather too. Cpt. John Hotz, the agency’s public information officer, said the department is preparing officers to assist drivers who may become stranded after crashes in predicted snowy and icy conditions.
“The best thing to do is to avoid driving if possible once the snow gets here,” Hotz said. “If you do have to go, we encourage you to look at the MoDOT road traveler app, either on your phone or you can go to the MoDOT website and look for the latest road conditions.”
He also encouraged people to only drive in properly equipped vehicles and to bring blankets, warm clothes, food, water and a fully-charged cell phone in case they are stranded.
“Be very cautious, slow down, allow yourself plenty of extra time to get where you’re going,” he said. “Leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles.”
School districts also are making preparations for the storm. Since Monday, Dr. Jennifer Kephart, superintendent of the Washington School District, said she has been keeping an eye on weather forecasts and it is likely the district would cancel school for Wednesday. That announcement, she said, is likely to come after The Missourian’s print deadline Tuesday. Families will be informed via email, text message and social media.
Franklin County should have enough salt for this snow event and another snowfall, Grutsch said. “But right now there is no salt available in the St. Louis area, because the Mississippi River is so low, the two barges are held up downstream, and they can’t get up to unload at St. Louis,” he said.
The upcoming precipitation should raise river levels enough to allow the barges to bring the salt upriver, Grutsch said.
Franklin County plow drivers will assist MoDOT in an emergency, but will be too busy to fully plow state-owned highways, Grutsch said.
Anyone who sees an area of concern should call the Franklin County Highway Department at 636-583-6361, Grutsch said.
Missourian reporters Reid Glenn and Geoff Folsom also contributed to this report.