The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced on Twitter Sunday night that all St. Louis-area schools would be closed starting Wednesday, March 18.
The full text of the tweets are below:
"The Archdiocese of St. Louis is closing all archdiocesan elementary and high schools—including all grades pre-K through 12—beginning Wednesday, March 18. #COVID19
Pending continuing updates and guidance from local and state gov. and health officials, we have prelim. plans to resume school on Mon., April 6. All extracurricular activities at the schools will be postponed or canceled, including athletics. Stay tuned for more shortly. #COVID19"