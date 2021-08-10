When Washington fire officials pitched the idea of creating a new fire protection district to better serve residents in rural areas outside the city in 2016, they essentially said, “Trust us.”
They made the case that a new fire protection district would lead to improved service and enhanced insurance ratings, which would translate to lower insurance premiums for rural homeowners and businesses.
They promised voters they would deliver a new station and a truck within five years if they approved the district.
It took two elections that year, but voters gave the green light for the district and later overwhelmingly passed a 30-cent property tax levy to fund it. Washington firemen, all volunteers, stood outside in the rain at polling places that August to campaign for the tax increase.
On July 31 of this year, two days shy of that five-year promise, the Washington Fire Department, in conjunction with the Washington Community Fire Protection District, opened Fire Station 6 at the intersection of Highway KK and Sunny Road.
The fire station will house the new pumper-tanker firetruck that was purchased with district tax proceeds. The pumper-tanker can bring additional water to scenes where there isn’t a fire hydrant, which is often the case in rural areas.
Tax proceeds also were used to make substantial improvements to the Fire Station 5 in Krakow.
Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg recently met with insurance officials and expects homeowners who live near the new station to see a break in their insurance premiums in about six weeks.
Frankenberg says the completion of Fire Station 6 allows fire officials to begin planning for a new fire station east of Washington to better serve residents there. He said there are no plans to raise the tax to accomplish this goal.
But more importantly, he said the partnership between the fire protection district and the Washington Fire Department is working as intended. The two entities support each other with the common goal of serving the public.
Today, the 55-mile district, which circles the city of Washington, serves about 13,000 residents.
Five years earlier, in the runup to the election to create the district, then-Washington Fire Chief Bill Halmich said the district would put into writing what had been a verbal agreement for years between the city of Washington and the rural areas, with one chief, shared equipment and the same common goal.
That is exactly what has happened.
Promises made. Promises kept.