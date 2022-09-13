To honor those lost in war zones or being held prisoner by enemy combatants, the American Legion Post 218 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2661 are commemorating POW/MIA Recognition Day. The ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at Krog Park.
Parking for the ceremony is limited, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early.
National POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a proclamation signed by President Jimmy Carter. Since 1979, every president has issued an annual proclamation commemorating the third Friday in September as POW/MIA Recognition Day. Ceremonies and observances are held across the country on military bases, aboard ships, in state capitals, schools, veterans’ facilities, and parks.
According to the Department of Defense and the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, there are about 81,600 Americans missing — from the battlefields of World War II to recent conflicts. About 75 percent of those MIA or listed as POW are individuals who were serving in the Indo-Pacific region. About 41,000 of the 81,600 missing are presumed lost at sea.
As for individuals classified as POWs, the Department of Defense reports there are 130,201 World War II POWs, of those 14,072 died in POW Camps; 7,140 Korean War POWs, of those 2,701 died in POW Camps; 725 Vietnam War POWs, of those 64 died; and there have been 37 POWs since the Vietnam War, and no one is still in captivity.
The POW/MIA Accounting Agency is tasked with providing the fullest possible accounting for missing personnel from past conflicts to their families, military leaders and to the nation at-large.