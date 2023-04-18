A discussion on widening a section of Pottery Road drew a large crowd to Monday’s Washington Special Road District meeting, which prompted it to be moved outdoors.
More than 20 citizens stood in a circle with WSRD commissioners outside of the organization’s maintenance building to hear Sandra Brinker and other concerned citizens complain about a section of Pottery Road.
Brinker said a section of the road between Highway 100 and Highway A that is still too narrow and unsafe, which she wants improved and widened. Other residents echoed her concerns saying that portion was dilapidated and caused accidents.
According to commissioners, from 2017 to 2022, the district has been working on widening the road from its initial 17.5 feet to 32 feet, adding curbs and gutters, and installing an updated water line. While the majority of the road has been improved, a 1,700-foot stretch remains at the original 17.5 feet width and is in disrepair according to commissioners.
Further updates to the road were delayed due to the fact that a dozen property owners along the section had not signed a temporary construction easement, a legal agreement which would allow WSRD to use the owner’s land for the project.
Although the property owners were not specifically named during the public input, Todd Boland, said he had not given permission because none of the WSRD commissioners had asked him. Boland, who owns 900 feet of the 1,700 at issue, said he was approached by Cameron Lueken, a consulting engineer with Wunderlich Surveying and Engineering, who told him about the road project three years ago.
Boland said at the time he had expressed concerns about sediment washing from the road down to a lake on his property and therefore didn’t see how the road project would benefit his property. Boland serves as First District Franklin County commissioner.
WSRD Commissioner Kevin Mooney said he received a letter from Boland in 2021 that stated “we see no benefit to our property related to the curb and gutter improvements as proposed, and therefore will not grant the temporary construction easement at this time.”
Boland said at the time, he did not have full control over the property as it was a part of a family trust. He did not officially own the property until the last year or so.
Mooney said that since this easement was not granted, the board could not proceed with the road widening project of that portion, but they did obtain bids to repave the section at its current width.
Lueken said the repaving project would cost $84,215 as opposed to $350,000 to $550,000 it would require to finish the widening, gutter, and curb update.
“We as a district would like to see the roadwork done a couple years ago finished.” WSRD Commissioner Ed Fischer said.
The WSRD commissioners stated they will provide an update at their next meeting on May 15.