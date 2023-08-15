One section of Katy Trail State Park in Warren County is a little brighter and a little prettier than it was a few years ago, thanks to the hard work and dedication of a group of volunteers led by a man who has made conservation along the lower Missouri River his passion.
On a little 3-acre spit of land between the former Missouri-Kansas-Texas (Katy) Railroad bed and U.S. Highway 94 in the community of Peers lies the Peers Store Pollinator Garden, comprised of about 25 species of native Missouri plants.
Dan Burkhardt and his wife Connie bought the Peers Store near Marthasville in 2014 with the intention of making it a “conservation outpost” where people on the trail could grab a drink and a bite to eat and learn a little something about conservation and the cultural and natural history of the area.
To that end, they started Magnificent Missouri, a non-profit organization dedicated to the health of the lower 100 miles of the Missouri River.
The store has been there since 1896 when it was built in anticipation of the arrival of the railroad and has outlasted it now by 35 years.
When the railroad tracks along the Katy were taken up and the land readied for the establishment of the longest rails-to-trails system in the nation, a lot of trash got left behind.
There was an abandoned grain elevator on the Peers Store site, along with all the other detritus common to railroad rights of way: chunks of brick, outbuildings, oily rock, and other waste materials. As well as a lot of weeds and non-native undergrowth. It was everywhere, and very unsightly.
So the Burkhardts set out to improve both the looks and the health of the little grassy strip in front of their store.
But the land wasn’t theirs to improve.
“That little patch of ground, about three-and-a-half acres, between the Peers Store and the Katy Trail was vacant and not being used for anything and growing up to weeds, and it’s owned by Missouri State Parks,” Burkhardt said. So he offered them a deal: If they would allow him to, he would plant the trashed-out ground in beautiful, flowering Missouri plants for no charge.
The offer was too good to pass up.
They worked with DJM Ecological in St. Louis. They do a lot of restoration and remediation work on public and private land. They came out to rural Warren County and first they killed out all the grass and weeds that were growing, then they seeded the plants.
For native Missouri plants, planting is done in the middle of the winter when the ground is hard. Ideally, a snowfall will seal the seeds in, soften the ground and provide water for the growing season.
Magnificent Missouri raises money from foundations and individuals and their mission is to help DNR and State Parks however they can. They’ve planted native trees at the site of another general store Burkhardt owns at Treloar, another defunct stop a few miles along on the MKT line.
“We have a great relationship with Missouri State Parks. We work hand in glove with them. They’re our partners in all this, and they’re very supportive of what we’re doing.”
Native plants intrigued Jefferson
As far back as 1804, native Missouri plants were considered important to the development of the United States. Thomas Jefferson recognized the scientific and medical uses of various plants, and instructed Lewis and Clark to document new species and how the natives used them medicinally.
Before the Corps of Discovery left St. Louis, Jefferson instructed Meriwether Lewis to collect information on “the soil & face of the country, [its] growth & vegetable productions… the animals of the country generally, especially those not of the U.S.” In fulfilling these instructions, members of the Expedition were the first to describe for science 178 plants, according to the National Park Service.
In Missouri, even before the expedition officially departed, the explorers found their first botanical species previously unknown to science. They discovered the Osage-orange tree (Maclura pomifera) across the river from their winter camp on March 26, 1804.
They would have seen and documented many of the plants now growing in the community of Peers.
Practical benefit
The native Missouri plants are beautiful, with many of them blooming bright yellows, pinks, and purples. But they also serve a purpose in nature. They are valuable because native animals depend on them.
“Our native pollinators, the butterflies, the moths, the bugs that live here want to eat what native plants produce, so if you plant a beautiful plant that’s native to another state or country, our local critters probably don’t know how to utilize that plant,” said Burkhardt.
The Burkhardts say they’ve noticed an increase in native species at the site, especially birds. “A real increase in birdsong,” said Burkhardt. He is especially attuned to the increased number of Goldfinches he sees at Peers, since Goldfinches are a species of bird that eat only seeds, and the native plants provide just the right kind.
Connie Burkhardt says the plants themselves are doing very well. She said during the recent drought, the plants thrived. “Really, the prairie just proved the power of native plants, it came on so strong,” she said.
But the improvements weren’t cheap. “I’d say it cost in the tens of thousands of dollars to prepare the land, plant the seeds, and keep it up,” said Burkhardt.
Without financial help from any government agency, however, all costs are paid by donations to Magnificent Missouri.
