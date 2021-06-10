Thefts of catalytic converters are soaring across the nation as thieves are sliding under cars and trucks and sawing off converters, even in broad daylight.
Washington police reported Monday that they have seen a 200 percent increase in the number of catalytic thefts from to 2020.
“We have seen a dramatic increase,” said Detective Steve Sitzes, a sergeant with the police department who is also the department’s public information officer. In 2019, police responded to one theft involving a stolen catalytic converter. That number increased to eight in 2020 and has jumped to 24 so far this year.
“Over the last 30 days, we had at least a dozen or more,” Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee told the Washington City Council on Monday evening.
By mid-afternoon on Monday, police responded to four reported thefts. The first was at Marshall’s, 1966 Charlotte’s Way, the second and fourth from the 4700 block of South Point Road and the third from the 800 block of East Third Street.
“We are seeing them all over town, all hours of the day,” Sitzes said. “In the overnight hours, they seem to be targeting the industrial parks and business parking lots where vehicles are parked overnight. During the day, they seem to be targeting busy parking lots.”
According to Sitzes, the thieves are seemingly able to work with lightening-quick efficiency, with some thefts taking less than a minute to complete. The attraction is the valuable metals inside the converter, an antipollution device.
Although the amounts of each metal vary based on the car make and model, all catalytic converters have around 6 grams of platinum, palladium and rhodium. Platinum is selling for $944 an ounce; palladium retails for $2,190 per ounce, and rhodium has been known to sell for up to $10,000 per ounce in the black market. It takes more than 28 grams to make an ounce.
Burglars can sell the remaining stolen parts at scrap yards for hundreds of dollars.
“I don’t know if they are selling them to survive or if they are selling them for drugs or something else,” Sitzes said. “Right now, there is a lot of money in these metals.”
It’s a similar story across the country. In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, there were 866 reported catalytic converter thefts last year, a 77 percent increase over the previous year, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The thefts are on pace to jump again this year, with 586 reported thefts as of May 7.
In Seattle, thefts of catalytic converters are up 3,800 percent compared with last year, and Denver law enforcement has reported a 1,600 percent year-over-year increase in catalytic converter thefts.
And though Washington is seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said there have been very few reported to his department.
Sitzes said he and other law enforcement officials are encouraging anyone who sees anything suspicious, such as a vehicle circling a business parking lot, a vehicle or person on the lot of a closed business, a person near company vehicles or someone crawling underneath a parked vehicle, to call authorities.
“Our biggest thing right now is that if you see someone crawling underneath a vehicle in broad daylight, call us. Call 911 because you actually have a crime in progress. That is not common behavior,” Sitzes said.
Sitzes said police continue to investigate the catalytic converter thefts and have, thanks in part to surveillance camera footage, identified several vehicles that appear to be involved in the thefts, including a light-colored Ford Edge with an unknown license plate; a black-colored Mercedes with Missouri temporary registration; and a large silver boxy-style SUV, also with an unknown license plate.
On Monday, a late ’90s or early 2000s model blue-colored Chevy Blazer was spotted near the scene in the Marshall’s parking lot. Franklin County sheriff’s deputies later spotted the vehicle and gave pursuit near Route AT but ended the pursuit once the vehicle crossed the county line.
“We do have videos, photos and at least one person identified who is involved in stealing them,” Menefee said.
According to Sitzes, if arrested, individuals involved could face misdemeanor or felony-level stealing or property damage charges.