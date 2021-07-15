Pinckney Bend Distillery in New Haven is aiming to buy the building that houses the New Haven visitors center and museum, a move that museum organizers said blindsided them.
The building is owned by the city, which allows the New Haven Chamber of Commerce to operate a visitors center and museum in the space, but the distillery hopes this building can be used for one of its several potential expansion plans.
Tara Steffens, chief operating officer of Pinckney Bend Distillery, told The Missourian the company has made an unsolicited bid to the city to purchase the building as a part of its efforts to expand.
New Haven City Administrator Kathleen Trentmann and members of the board of aldermen declined to comment, citing the bid as a matter for closed session. Although the city hasn’t confirmed or denied that they are selling the building to Pinckney Bend Distillery, it did approve an ordinance on June 8 that authorized the sale of the building. Additionally, the board of aldermen went into closed session at its meeting Monday to discuss a confidential real estate sale, as well as personnel matters.
However, Rachel Terbrock, president of the New Haven Chamber of Commerce, said she was told by the city that an offer was accepted.
Located at 200 Main St., the building is across the street from the current tasting room and distilling center of Pinckney Bend Distillery.
“It’s just safer and easier for everyone if we stay on the same block,” Steffens said.
One of Pinckney Bend Distillery’s ideas for the former museum space is to use it as barrel storage, she said. It could also be used as another tasting room.
“Our expansion plans on both the short and long term involve making sure any buildings fit in with the ‘feel’ of downtown,” Steffens said. “Our new patio is a prime example of how we intend to incorporate a rustic, old-time feel to all our buildings — current and new.”
Pinckney Bend Distillery is one of New Haven’s largest local businesses in terms of distribution. Their liquor is distributed statewide in Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska, with some distribution in Illinois and Colorado, Steffens said. They also have a tasting room that attracts tourism to New Haven and averages around 16,000 tastings a year. This November, the distillery will celebrate 10 years of sales.
Steffens said any expansion comes with the potential to bring new jobs to New Haven. The distillery currently employs seven full-time staff members — two of which were added as recently as May — and four part-time staffers.
The Chamber of Commerce, however, didn’t see this coming.
“We were surprised,” Terbrock said.
She said she found out from a fellow community member and then asked the city if it was true. She was caught off guard by the news because the chamber of commerce hadn’t been notified about the sale despite the fact that it operates its museum in that building.
“I’m upset with how it was handled,” she said, “and also upset that we don’t have a plan going forward.”
Terbrock said that the future for the visitors center is unclear, and they have no clear plans for a new location.
“There were ideas thrown out,” she said, “but they were just ideas.”
The visitors center and museum features historical exhibits on the Lewis and Clark expedition and New Haven history. It has received 107 visitors so far in 2021, according to numbers provided by Terbrock. It received 162 visitors in 2020 and 264 in 2019, but it had limited hours in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is typically open three days a week from May to October.
She said the chamber is currently trying to organize a meeting with the board of aldermen to discuss the matter.
“I’m concerned that the visitors center in this town is not taken seriously,” Terbrock said.
A 1993 historical review of several New Haven buildings done by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources found that the building was built circa 1890. It is the former site of a New Haven Fire Department station but was converted into the visitors center in July 2011.
“We love being in downtown New Haven and have been proud to share that traffic with the community,” Steffens said. “We look forward to our growth and continuing that tradition of showing people just how interesting New Haven is. There is a reason ‘New Haven Missouri’ is incorporated directly into our logo. We love it here.”