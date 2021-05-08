Attempts to find 63-year-old Shelbert Gant, of Robertsville, have been unsuccessful, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
“We’ve taken the dogs out there several times. We’ve done grid searches of the area. We’ve found nothing,” Pelton said.
Gant was last seen outside of his home in the 1800 block of Drake Lane in rural Franklin County on the morning of Wednesday, April 14.
There also have not been any phone calls to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department regarding Gant’s disappearance or whereabouts since his disappearance was reported by The Missourian April 26, according to Pelton.
Gant’s disappearance was first discovered by family members who came to visit him on the afternoon of April 14 and discovered that his home was unlocked and Gant was not inside. They found several personal items left on the kitchen table, including his vehicle keys. Also left in the home were his medication, phone and wallet.
Family members did not report anything to be missing from the home or anything suspicious at the scene.
Initially, officials said they did not expect any foul play and possibly believed that Gant either walked away from his residence or obtained a ride from someone. Gant’s possible whereabouts and direction of travel are unknown at this time.
“Now, we don’t know. We just don’t know,” Pelton said.
Pelton said Monday that the family has assisted in grid searches, in which deputies were assigned to walk designated areas near Gant’s home.
It is unlikely if the department will be seeking volunteers to complete additional land searches of the area, Pelton said. “At this point, we are pretty confident that we have searched the area pretty thoroughly,” he said.
Anyone with information about Gant’s whereabouts or who might have seen him walking in the Robertsville area is asked to contact Lt. Nathan Pieske at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2560. A monetary reward for information leading to Gant’s location is not being offered at this time.