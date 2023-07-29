This past March, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office welcomed two additions to its team. The new recruits have now entered the field after eight to 12 weeks of official training, and both will focus primarily on narcotics cases, as well as missing persons.
Petting is allowed with their partner’s permission.
Both Hondo, a few months shy of his second birthday, and 2-year-old Tank are half German Shepherd and half Belgian Malinois dogs. They join an already formidable K-9 unit at the sheriff’s office, staffed by Kilo, who joined the force roughly a year ago, and the group’s veteran, 6-year-old Dino — all the same Shepherd-Malinois mix. One specialist, a bloodhound named Copper, rounds out the squad.
Sheriff Steve Pelton oversaw this spring’s expansion of the K-9 unit, which works around-the-clock on drug and human detection.
“We’d like to have a dog working for each shift ... and these guys make dope cases every day they’re working,” Pelton said.
Hondo and Tank are taking on field work, while Dino shifts to a public relations role, visiting schools and participating in demonstrations. His sharp sense of smell still seeks out marijuana, and since most possession of the substance by adults is no longer a crime, Dino’s days of sniffing back seats of cars have come to an end.
The dogs still train to detect a cocktail of other drugs, says Detective Donnie Dunn, the in-house trainer for the dogs. Deputy Jonathan Stack and his dog Kilo demonstrated a “hot box” drill, where the canines must identify the scent of drugs in one of three identical boxes. When they smell what they’re looking for, they sit down and wait for their “payment,” a rubber ball that emitted a loud squeak when Kilo caught it in the air.
“They’re doing all of this for a ball,” Dunn said. “He wants that reward, so he’s been trained to do all this because he knows that at the end of all this, he gets to play with his ball.”
This makes the dogs perfectly safe to play with and pet. Often, Pelton explained, people think police K-9s are trained to be vicious and rewarded for violence. But in reality, Dunn and his officers focus on turning the tasks of police work, like smelling drugs or giving chase, into games. The dogs receive extensive positive reinforcement, and they live at their handlers’ homes with their families.
“Every single one of these dogs, you can pet,” Dunn promised. “They will play with you all day long.”
But as a result, finding the right dog — a dog that loves playtime so much that he turns it into a career in law enforcement — is just as important as the subsequent training. Dunn visits scores of dogs before deciding on one, looking for what Pelton called a “high-drive dog.”
Dunn said he seeks the kind of animal that would run straight up a wall for its toy.
The dogs are also trained for more than just their noses. Each canine learns how to protect its handlers, although Dunn still frames it as a game for them. To train them to attack, officers don thick, heavy “bite suits” that the dogs latch onto with a given command. The process for training up to that big bite is slightly different than the hot boxes.
“It’s going to sound goofy — you start off with a sock, just playing tug-of-war. And they win every time,” Dunn said.
Slowly, the handlers work up to bigger and bigger materials with their dogs, he explained: a shirt, then a pair of jeans, then a rope, until the dogs are playing tug-of-war with an entire arm. But at no point are they hurting their handlers.
Raising the dogs and keeping them field-ready is a huge undertaking, but the sheriff’s department receives support from across Franklin County and the surrounding area, including from a High Ridge-based nonprofit called P.A.W. Stoppers, as well as local institutions like Purina, the Washington Kennel Club and the Pacific Animal Hospital.
Dunn not only works with his office’s dogs but helps out with seven other local departments. The dogs need constant training and engagement to remain fit for service — a job which might be all fun and games to them, but provides essential support to their law enforcement partners.
