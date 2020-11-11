Patrick Feldmann always knew what he wanted to be. The 30-year-old Washington native was drawn to the military from a young age, and joined as soon as he could. Thirteen years later, he is an overseas veteran and commander of Washington’s VFW, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Jerome Nieder, who held the same post 30 years ago.
As one of the younger cousins in the family, Feldmann didn’t hear as many of his grandfather’s stories and memories. He learned enough, however, to know he wanted to emulate him. He enlisted in the National Guard one month after his graduation from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and left for basic training at Fort Leonard Wood the following month.
“I always thought about it,” Feldmann said. “I always thought when the time came (I’d join), because this is something I was passionate about. The respect of the service and the honor of it — it really put a good feeling in my heart.”
In 2012, Feldmann received one of the most defining phone calls of his time in the Army National Guard. The specialist remembers how excited he was to hear the news — that he was getting deployed to Afghanistan.
“I’d been in a couple years, and I was ready to take on this next adventure in my life.”
His unit, the Missouri National Guard’s 1138th Engineering Co., was stationed in Kandahar, considered the birthplace of the Taliban. Not far away is Helmand, which has been called the most dangerous province since the American military entered the country in October 2001 to drive out the Al-Qaida-friendly regime.
Although the U.S. Congress did not make an official war declaration, as it has not for any conflict since World War II, by the time the U.S. and NATO combat operations officially ended in December 2014, the conflict had become the longest in U.S. history.
During 2012, Feldmann was one of around 77,000 U.S. troops in the west Asian country, a decrease from the peak 100,000 troops stationed in 2010.
As of summer 2020, there are around 8,600 U.S. soldiers in the country.
During his tour of duty, which lasted nine months, Feldmann’s day-to-day job consisted mostly of route clearance operations, finding and destroying improvised explosive devices. The unit completed almost 100 missions, traveling more than 14,000 miles. He did not get to come home during his overseas deployment.
Feldmann said he adjusted well to the dry heat of the country, compared to the humid heat found in Missouri. He also had a computer in his room and often had the chance to call home to his family and his now-wife, Keli. But his most memorable moments came with his fellow service members. They’d often pass the time together playing cards or working out.
“Everything about the experience I had over there and the guys I was with is something I’ll always take and always remember,” he said.
The unit included many soldiers from Missouri and several from the St. Louis area, including its captain, Jason Davis, of Wentzville. Of the 93 service members in the 1138th during Feldmann’s tour, 48 received combat action badges. Four earned Purple Heart medals. Not a single one was killed, although the unit had lost 12 soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan on prior tours.
“Everyone in the unit went out there, and we all came back home,” he said.
Since the October 2001 invasion, 2,218 U.S. soldiers have died in Afghanistan, 1,833 of them killed in action, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
Upon returning home in 2013, Feldmann found he did not have as hard a time readjusting as other service members. About a year later, he sought out the VFW, with the hope of being involved in veterans affairs just like his grandfather had been. The commander at the time, Steve Graves, invited him to join.
“To be able to have conversations with (the other veterans) is always a ray of sunshine Feldman said, particularly of his interactions with older veterans. “It’s a really good time to talk and gain wisdom. One phone call and we’d all be there ready to help one another.”
The VFW, or Veterans of Foreign Wars, organization started in 1914 as a way to honor and assist veterans returning from wars overseas. Nationally, the group has around 465,000 members. Washington’s Post 2661 has around 200 members, 600 including the auxiliary. Its veteran members range in age from mid-20s to Ott Jasper, a World War II veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday in July.
Feldmann took over as commander of the post about a year and a half ago, a job that entails leading the VFW in its mission to help any veteran in need of anything.
“A lot of times vets just need a little bit to get through a hard time,” he said. “Either we can help them in-house or by finding the people to line them up with, whether it’s food, money, physical health or mental health. ... The main thing for me as commander, I always want to make sure to take care of all my guys.”
Although Feldmann is prepping for a virtual Veterans Day, his fond memories of Nov. 11ths cannot be digitized. The day was also Feldmann’s dad’s birthday, so every year the two would take time off work and spend the day together.
This year, the VFW will offer a virtual ceremony schools can tune into. While he’s excited to still offer something during COVID-19, he will miss having conversations with the children, particularly the ones who are considering a career in the military.
He said, “I cherish being able to show that to the community.”