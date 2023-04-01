A new season got underway in winning fashion for the Pacific track Lady Indians
The Lady Indians rose to the top of the team standings at the Winfield Invitational Tuesday with 143 points, edging out runner-up Silex by two points.
Pacific’s boys scored 140 points and ranked second in the team standings at the event. Bowling Green ran away with the boys victory with 240 points.
Lexi Lay was a standout for Pacific at the event with three event victories and a runner-up finish in her fourth event.
Lay won the girls 200-meter dash (28.45), 100-meter hurdles (16.64) and 300-meter hurdles (50.82). She finished second in the girls long jump (16-0.5).
Sach Wolf won both the boys 200-meter dash (23.63) and 110-meter hurdles (15.1).
The team of Conner Krug, Izach Reeder, Jaden Thomas and Dave Magisgay won the boys 800-meter relay in 1:42.5.
Aleyna Daniel took first place in the girls 400-meter dash (1:05.53).
Molly Prichard won the girls shot put (33-10.75).
Pacific took second place in three girls relay races.
Layla Bonner, Ilana Reeder, Ella Murphy and Liberty Blackburn were the runners-up in the girls 800-meter relay (1:57.93).
Daniel, Ella Murphy, Grace Dryer and Bonner finished second in the girls 1,600-meter relay (4:44.42).
Reeder, Ruby Jones, Hanna Lane and Daniel took second in the girls 3,200-meter relay (12:16.82).
Nathaniel Knaff ranked second in two events, the boys discus (129-4) and shot put (41-10.25).
Wolf was the runner-up in the boys 300-meter hurdles (42.99).
Tyler Blake ranked second in the boys pole vault (9-6.25).
Additional top eight finishes for Pacific were as follows:
• Dryer third in the girls 800-meter run (2:45.88) and 1,600-meter run (6:09.32).
• Arionna Edmonds third in the girls 300-meter hurdles (52.69).
• Kyra Shaffer third in the girls shot put (27-5.5).
• Ben Smith third in the boys 1,600-meter run (5:06.53).
• Dylan Stout third in the boys 3,200-meter run (12:02.43).
• Noah Carrico, Smith, Stout and Sean Wigger third in the boys 3,200-meter relay (9:50.75).
• Edmonds fourth in the girls 100-meter hurdles (18.1).
• Blackburn fourth in the girls long jump (13-11).
• Prichard fourth in the girls discus (75-7).
• Krug, Izach Reeder, Wigger and Magisgay fourth in the boys 1,600-meter relay (4:06.84).
• Wolf fourth in the boys high jump (5-3).
• Knaff fourth in the boys javelin (122-6.5).
• Edmonds fifth in the girls 100-meter dash (13.92).
• Joseph Murphy fifth in the boys 3,200-meter run (12:18.51).
• Jonathan Zapolski fifth in the boys 110-meter hurdles (19.38).
• Edmonds sixth in the girls 200-meter dash (29.79).
• Blackburn sixth in the girls triple jump (31-4).
• Smith sixth in the boys 800-meter run (2:22.98).
• Nickolas Bode sixth in the boys 300-meter hurdles (50.39).
• Krug sixth in the boys long jump (17-4.25).
• Brandon Brown sixth in the boys discus (85-3.25).
• Charles Meyer sixth in both the boys javelin (111-8.25) and shot put (33-2.5).
• Ella Murphy seventh in the girls 100-meter dash (14.42).
• Bonner seventh in the girls 200-meter dash (29.79).
• Lane seventh in the girls 3,200-meter run (6:59.56).
• Marle Abraham, Zyaira Huerta, Reese Meyer and Bri Stogdill seventh in the girls 400-meter relay (1:01.61).
• Daniel seventh in the girls triple jump (31-0.5).
• Jenna Adair seventh in the girls javelin (70-8.75).
• Thomas seventh in the boys 200-meter dash (25.2).
• Cody Stahl seventh in the boys 800-meter run (2:24.23).
• Aiden Dickey seventh in both the boys discus (82-1.5) and javelin (107-11.25).
• Thomas eighth in the boys 100-meter dash (12.3).
• Wigger eighth in both the boys 800-meter run (2:30.77) and 1,600-meter run (5:26.6).
Pacific competed at the Union Open Thursday and will bring competitors to the Washington Pentathlon Saturday at 9 a.m.