Torrey Woodcock is a local business owner, husband to Megan Woodcock and father of three. He’s a 15-year franchisee of Jimmy John’s franchisee, with stores in Washington, Union, Sullivan and Rolla. He also owns the American Pie Company in Sullivan. He’s a captain in the Army Reserves and a patient movement officer at Scott Air Force Base, with 19 years of service.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … NBA player
It really stinks when … You step on Legos barefoot.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Underdog.
I always laugh when … Someone farts.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? Dave Chappelle, Sebastian Junger, Bob Lazar.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … Laugh.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … No one of consequence.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Almost made it on “Shark Tank.”
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … See a UFO or alien.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … Give it back!?!
America should be more concerned about … Technocrats.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … Selfie sticks.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first … Magazines.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? You have two ears and one mouth for a reason. Use them proportionately.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … Joe Rogan.
I always get sentimental when … I think about my kids and how quickly they’re changing.
The older I get, the more I realize … How dumb I am.
If I had one “do-over” I would … No regrets.
My favorite item of clothing is … Anything black.
If I’ve learned anything at all … It always ends up costing twice as much or takes twice as long as you expect.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer? We’ve got everything we need.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? My dad.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is: JFK.
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than … A new moon with a clear sky and no light pollution. The galaxy is mesmerizing.
I’ll watch the movie anytime it is on television … “Shawshank Redemption” or “There Will Be Blood.”
What’s your superpower? Grit.
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? Who killed Jeffrey Epstein?