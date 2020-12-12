Tonya Stockhorst Webb was born and raised in Washington. A graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, she married Pete Webb in 1996. They have one child, Tanner, who is a senior at Missouri State, and a fur baby girl, Marlee. Next year she will celebrate her 16th anniversary working for Karen and Rick Marquart at Marquart’s Landing in Washington. She has assisted with Walk to End Alzheimer’s and also has been on the committee for the annual Farm to Table Dinner in Washington.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a teacher. I guess in a way, I am a teacher, my classroom is a restaurant/bar.
What would you rather be doing right now? Camping with my besties, our families and all of our fur babies!
Shhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... I “accidentally” ended up in jail while at the Cuba County Fair. It’s a long story but it was not my fault! Just ask Luanne!
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? I would say when I successfully pulled off a catering job for a wedding reception for 400 people, without the necessary equipment needed onsite. It was smooth, and I am still shocked that I actually did it!
It really stinks when ... people are rude and/or mean to others.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? My niece, Cierstyn would say “crazy.” I say, “nonstop.” I’m constantly in motion from the moment I open my eyes until the moment I close my eyes. All day, every day!
I always laugh when ... I am camping with all of my friends and my crazy cousins. We all get along so good and always have great times. It’s a riot! We most definitely could have our own reality show.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? My daddy, Leroy, my mother, Mary Kay, and my awesome son, Tanner. Tanner never got to meet his grandpa Leroy. I would love to see them together talking. Tanner looks so much like his grandpa Leroy, it’s so neat!
What would you serve? I would ask (Nick Cipponeri) to make us his homemade biscuits and gravy! They are the best thing that I’ve ever eaten!
At the end of a really long day at work ... What I would like to do is take my pup, Marlee, on a long walk but I’m usually doing laundry or cleaning.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... athletic, good at soccer and a few people would probably say a fighter.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... meeting and getting my picture taken with Bret Michaels at the Washington Town & County Fair. Both years! Or ... walking into Thanksgiving several years ago at my uncle’s house and there sat the one and only Red Schoendienst. I had no idea that my uncle and Red were buddies. So cool!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... hop on a private jet with all of the people I love and fly to Australia.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would ... quit my job at Marquart’s Landing if Rick and Karen were still the owners. Well ... let me rephrase that. I would not quit until I found the perfect person and trained him/her well in every aspect of what I do.
America should be more concerned about ... the next four years. Yes, I said that!
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... mushrooms. Ewwww. The texture!
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first ... rockstar memoirs.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Managing people is not easy. Everyone is different with different personalities and feelings, therefore each person must be managed as an individual.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... Red Wanting Blue, RUSH or KSHE-95.
I always get sentimental when ... I think of my parents or see anything about animal cruelty.
The older I get, the more I realize that ... every single human being should have to work in the restaurant industry for six months straight. I guarantee that the world would be a much nicer place.
If I had one “do-over” I would ... probably take high school more seriously.
My favorite item of clothing is ... my PJs.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... Treat others the way you want to be treated. If everyone lived by this, we would live in a peaceful and loving world.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer ... More things for teenagers to do.
Who is your personal hero or mentor ... My mentor, Nick Cipponeri, because my dad, Leroy, died when I was very young. I was 15, so I really didn’t have a father figure for guidance all through high school. The summer of 1988 I began working for Nick at the Basket Case/Creamery Hill. He took me under his wing, and I truly believe that God put Nick in my life just when I needed it the most. I was headed down the wrong road. If Nick had not been there to guide me, it’s hard telling where I would be now.
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than ... Negril, Jamaica. I really haven’t been to very many places.
I’ll watch this movie anytime it is on television ... “Escape from Alcatraz” starring Clint Eastwood or “Grease,” the original.
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? Can the deceased really see and hear us?