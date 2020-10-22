Sandy Lucy is passionate about her hometown of Washington. Prior to being elected mayor in 2010, she wore many hats in the community. She is a past president of Downtown Washington Inc. and the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, and an original member of the Washington Tourism Committee.
Lucy was elected to her third term as mayor in 2018. Under her leadership, the city of Washington has raised the bar in many areas, including customer service and improved efficiency. Her greatest talent, according to her many fans, is that of being a cheerleader to all those she meets. Her ability to encourage others has led to great accomplishments across the city.
Lucy is a member of the Bank of Washington Community Advisory Board and serves East Central College as a member of the Foundation Board. She also serves on the Mercy Washington Foundation Board.
Lucy and her husband, Missouri artist Gary Lucy, own and operate Gary R. Lucy Gallery, located in downtown Washington.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Being elected mayor of my hometown.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? Benjamin Franklin, Duane Michie and Pope Francis. I would serve my famous Sandy’s Recipe with ice cream and strawberries for dessert.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … Get ready for bed and read for a while. It usually doesn’t take long for me to be sound asleep.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … Very shy and easily embarrassed. They were right – I was!
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was… In 2012 Gary and I spent 10 days in France touring art exhibits and museums. The highlight of our visit was spending an afternoon in Giverny touring Monet’s studio, home and gardens. We also spent a full day touring the Louvre. The artwork was magnificent!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … Attend a Cardinals World Series game, preferably Game 7.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … Move from Washington. I love this town.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … Kale
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first … I’ll call it the self-help section. I enjoy books on leadership, etiquette, manners, public speaking, etc.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? There was a time when I was really worried about something and someone reminded me I shouldn’t borrow trouble.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... The Eagles
I always get sentimental when … I hear the national anthem. It reminds me of my dad, who served in World War II. He had a profound love for our country and our flag. He instilled that same love in me so when I hear our national anthem you can count on me wiping tears from my eyes. Anyone who knew him tells me he would be very proud of me. I agree!
The older I get, the more I realize … How short life is.
My favorite item of clothing is … Shoes.
If I’ve learned anything at all … Kindness goes a long, long way in building relationships.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? My mom. She taught me many lessons about life and is always there when I need her.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is: The founding fathers of our country.