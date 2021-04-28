Sabrina Carroll, a University of Central Missouri grad, grew up in the Marthasville area and lived in St. Louis before landing in Washington.
After 14 years selling commercial insurance, Carroll decided to follow her passion for all things fitness and bought a 9Round Kickboxing franchise, which she opened in the Washington Crossing shopping mall six years ago. There, she said, she loves helping clients achieve their goals and get their confidence back. “Mood changes, confidence changes, and people have a more positive mindset when they put taking care of themselves first,” she said.
When she isn’t working or working out, Carroll says she enjoys reading and attending all of her children’s sporting events.
Carroll and her husband, Jared, have been married for 17 years, and they have three children: Caden, who is a freshman at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, and Addison and Jackson, who attend Our Lady of Lourdes School.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a rock star. (Let’s be honest, I was cut from choir, and I live my dream singing at the gym. “LOL.” The members tolerate me.)
What would you rather be doing right now? Nothing. I’m doing exactly what I love.
Shh! Don’t tell anyone that ... when I was in my late 20s, and I was receiving an award at my corporate job on stage, my high heel shoe broke, and I tiptoed all the way on stage, and I don’t think one person noticed. But my calf was cramping up from walking on my tippy toes.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Well, actually last week, my three kids ( ages 14, 12 and 10) were laughing at me about working out, and somehow the conversation switched to beating me in a race. We went out in the neighborhood and lined up by the stop sign, and I smoked all three. They couldn’t believe it. My husband was laughing and saying, “I told you kids.” Between my age and my kids being quick, I felt very proud!
It really stinks when ... you can’t find your phone. I do that often!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Energetic.
I always laugh when ... I’m at the gym training or with the members. It’s the little things.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? I would invite Jesus, my grandma and my mom (she would never talk to me again if I invited those two and not her)!
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... drive home with no music on and just have silence.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... athletic and a leader.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... The year I won a sales trip to Australia (best trip ever).
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... watch my kids play sports.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would ... Let’s be honest, there is maybe a handful of things I wouldn’t do for a million dollars. The normal — cheat, kill, etc.
America should be more concerned about ... what they put in their bodies, but when we know better, we do better.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... processed food.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first: money books/devotion books.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Be true to yourself. What others think of you is none of your business.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... Bon Jovi or ’80s rock. I might break out some old country on a long road trip.
I always get sentimental when ... it’s Veterans Day at church. Every time, it melts my heart when my dad attends and walks down the aisle as they honor him.
The older I get, the more I realize ... you can’t make everyone happy. Do the best you can.
If I had one “do-over,” I would have ... played college ball.
My favorite item of clothing is ... shorts and tennis shoes.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... it’s find the positive in everything. It makes the ride a little less bumpy.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer? I love everything about Washington and Franklin County, but I would love a Mr. Goodcents to go in.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? Dr. John Smith. He has taught me so much about health and wellness.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is ... Martin Luther King Jr.
In my opinion, there is no more beautiful place on Earth than ... sitting in a field of grass with a few trees, peaceful, plus fresh air.
I’ll watch this movie anytime it is on television: I don’t watch TV.
What’s your superpower? I am a multitasker. I can do a million things at once.
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? Hard pass — probably shouldn’t put it.