While born and raised in St. Louis County, Rick Hopp’s connection to Washington dates back to the 1800s when his family settled here.
Hopp’s great great grandfather was George Henry Otto who launched Krakow Store and his great great uncle was Henry Otto, an undertaker who started Otto Furniture Co. His great grandmother was Alvina Otto.
Rick Hopp put his roots down in Washington in 1981 when he took a sales job with Wiemann & Pues Insurance Agency, working with owner Jerry Bean. Rick Hopp purchased the agency from Bean’s estate when he died in 1993.
Given his family’s long history in Washington, it’s no surprise that Rick Hopp is a member of the Washington Preservation Commission for the city of Washington. He also has been involved with the Washington Town & Country Fair since 1984, serving as main stage entertainment coordinator until 2010 and fair chairman in 1991. While he volunteers for many civic organizations, he said he spends “all my extra time” with the Washington Lions club and Downtown Washington Inc.
He has two children, Sarah and Eldon.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … an airline pilot.
What would you rather be doing right now? Hunting.
Shhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I don’t like any type of nuts.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When we (Historic Washington Foundation) closed on the Downtown Post Office Building.
It really stinks when … people are inconsiderate.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Volunteer.
I always laugh when … I’m watching “Blazing Saddles.”
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? Crosby, Stills and Nash. Elk tenderloin.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … have a glass of wine. OK, maybe two.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a geek.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … working with the talent agencies when booking acts for the Washington Town & Country Fair.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … spend time with my kids.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … change what I am doing right now.
America should be more concerned about … taking pride in our country.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … ammunition.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first… travel magazines and books.
The most useful piece of advice I have ever received... was from my grandfather: “Loose lips sink ships.”
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … George Jones Radio.
I always get sentimental when … my kids are performing.
The older I get, the more I realize… how fast time flies!
If I had one “do-over” I would…spend more time with my kids when they were growing up.
My favorite item of clothing is… anything camo.
If I’ve learned anything at all… time is fleeting. Don’t waste it.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer? Bass Pro Shop.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? My best friend, Bob Grimm.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is: Jacques Cousteau.
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than … Washington, Mo.
I’ll watch the movie anytime it is on television … “The Sound of Music.”
If I could be an animal, I’d be a ... wapiti, the Native American name for elk.
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? Who really built the pyramids?