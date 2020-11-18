Randy Brown stepped into the footwear industry in 1979, joining a family footwear business founded by his parents, Ransome and Lois Brown, in 1950. Under his guidance, the single-family shoe store has expanded into Brown’s Enterprises with more than 70 employees, seven separate profit centers: Brown’s Omni Center, Brown’s Shoe Center, New Balance St. Louis, three locations, New Balance Kansas City, New Balance Branson and one corporate office. Certified as a pedorthist in 1993, Brown also earned a bachelor’s in criminal justice administration and psychology, and a master’s in criminal justice administration from Central Missouri State University. He spent five years as a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol before joining the family business. A former instructor at East Central College and Oklahoma State University at Okmulgee, Brown is also past president of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Washington Inc., and past vice president of the Washington board of education. He has served in leadership roles for numerous national footwear organizations and other local civic and nonprofit groups.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... a U.S. Air Force pilot. That was in grade school. In high school I wanted to become a coach. As I began college it became all about the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
What would you rather be doing right now? This is it. I like to write, and sometimes I even think.
Shhhh! Don’t tell anyone that ... Well, I can’t tell you.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? It was November 2000 at a national pedorthic conference in San Diego. With the help of many others — Margit providing ideas and support, Paige Byrne Shortal with advice on incorporating music, and the Point Loma University Singers — we were able to present a most unique and memorable presentation to a standing ovation.
It really stinks when ... you’re off your game. It feels so good to feel good. When you come down with something, and it lays you up, it really stinks. We need all the good days we can muster.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? It doesn’t matter where I would put my face. It is more important where others would place it. My hope would be that most of them are simply reasonably kind.
I always laugh when ... I hear our grandkids laugh. It is just so heartwarming to listen to them belly-laugh. They are bundles of innocent joy, amazement and exuberance. And, since physical features can skip a generation, you can imagine how cute they are!
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? On a Sunday afternoon in 1969, before Margit and I were married, I took her on a surprise road trip from Springfield, where she was in college, to Ava, Mo. I wanted to introduce Margit to my Uncle Oval and Aunt Deal House, my mom’s older brother by 16 years and his wife. Uncle Oval was a rancher and a businessman, and Aunt Deal was locally famous for her fried chicken and her downhome charm. We arrived at their home unannounced for a short surprise visit. However, they insisted that we stay for a bite to eat. In about 90 minutes, they whipped up a country fried chicken dinner with all the trimmings. We have never forgotten their display of southern hospitality and love.
So, to answer the question, I would invite Uncle Oval, Aunt Deal and Margit to a fried chicken dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, slaw and homemade biscuits.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to ... sit with Margit and enjoy a glass of wine. In fact, Al Noelke, Margit’s dad who has been married to her mom, Doris Noelke, for over 70 years, jokingly attributes their long marriage to happy hours.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... awfully lazy sitting on my backside getting a dark tan from lifeguarding at the city pool.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... Well, I’m still waiting.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... take the grandkids out for an ice cream cone.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would ... jump out of a perfectly good airplane.
America should be more concerned about ... its citizens. We should all learn to be more flexible, patient and respectful. Today, it seems to be all about “me”, but when you think of others first, you never come in second.
I’m OK if there is ever a national shortage of ... liver or stupidity. John Wayne said: “Life is hard, and it’s even harder when you’re stupid.”
When I’m in a bookstore I always go to this section first ... Reference.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? My parents were from the Ozarks, and Mom left me with the idea or concept to “Always live up to your potential, but down to your means.”
When I am cruising down the road I am likely listening to ... ’60s music.
I always get sentimental when ... I tell the story of taking our sons, Chad and Kurt, on a five-day float trip down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. It became a lifelong spiritual experience I never expected.
The older I get, the more I realize ... it did not take as long as I thought it would to get old.
If I had one “do-over” I would ... try a lot harder to like fishing. My dad loved to fish and tried teaching me his art. He passed away at only 57, and I missed many opportunities to spend many wonderful days with him on the lake.
My favorite item of clothing is ... a winter plaid, woolen yoked pullover top given to me by Margit one Christmas.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... it is that every step forward is taken with one foot planted firmly in the past. Look forward, yes; don’t look back, but history counts.
What do you wish Washington, or Franklin County had to offer? We need a sporting clays course for shot gunning. It is an international and collegiate sport for all ages and genders.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? David Brockfeld was one of my teachers in eighth grade. He had been an athlete, a marathon runner, a naval officer and recruiter, an Eagle Scout and Scout leader for other Scouts (I was one of them). He was also a gunsmith and a state representative from Warren County. It wasn’t until many years later that I realized how much he had done for me.
A historic figure I would like to meet is ... Frederick Douglass. A self-educated, self-made man who transitioned from slave to statesman in the 1800s.
In my opinion, there is no more beautiful place on Earth than ... a small corner of our property bordered by forest, a bean/corn field, blackberry vines, a rail fence and a large dogwood tree. We call it Camp Ivy, after our youngest grandchild.
I’ll watch the movie anytime it’s on television ... “Jessie Stone,” a series of nine movies of a small-town police chief, played by Tom Selleck and filmed in Nova Scotia.
What’s your superpower? No superpowers, real or imagined. However, as a state trooper, I was known as Brown Bear.
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? Why do we drive on a parkway and park on a driveway? Truly, I think not having all the answers must be OK. Knowing it all would eliminate our need for faith, and faith plays an important part in our lives.