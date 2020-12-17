Phillip James is general manager for WEG Transformers USA in Washington, where he is responsible for two factories producing power transformers, distribution transformers and the North America service team. A third factory in Washington is expected to begin production in the summer.
James, who has a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology from Mississippi State University, with advanced studies in Six Sigma and lean manufacturing implementation, has been working in the transformer industry for more than 11 years. Before that he worked for 20 years for Whirlpool Corp.
James lives in Wildwood, Mo., with his wife Melissa. They have two adult children and one grandchild. They also recently purchased Vintage Trader on Elm Street in Washington.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … A farmer, because I grew up on a farm and I still enjoy being on a farm.
What would you rather be doing right now? If not at my job, which I love, then working with my wife running and growing Vintage Trader, our personal business on Elm Street in Washington.
Shhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I used to work in a factory that built caskets — yes, caskets — that you bury people in. One day at the factory, I got in one and had the top closed to see what it felt like.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? When my son graduated college, my daughter got married and the birth of my granddaughter.
It really stinks when … My SEC football team loses; I am a die-hard SEC football fan.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Serious.
I always laugh when … My granddaughter smiles at me.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? George Washington, Apostle Paul and a friend from Oxford, Miss. We would serve fresh vegetables from the garden, fried chicken and fresh strawberry pie.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … Sit on our deck, enjoy a glass of wine and talk to my wife.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … Ambitious
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … It is not a brush, but reality; I help lead an absolutely great business right now.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … I would not drop my plans that quick because I am very committed to my family and my work and the responsibility that I have. I do have future plans though!
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … Quit my current job.
America should be more concerned about … One another. All around the world, everyone is our neighbor.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … Cheddar cheese.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first … How-to section, technical, history.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Listen a lot more than you speak.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … JOY FM or KSHE classic rock.
I always get sentimental when … I think about my family
The older I get, the more I realize … Life is really short. Use your time well, for others.
If I had one “do-over” I would … No regrets.
My favorite item of clothing is … A pair of jeans and a T-shirt.
If I’ve learned anything at all … It’s that other people help make you successful; treat them with the ultimate respect.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer … Continue to grow our Downtown area, more hotels, shopping and restaurants. A lot of people visit Washington, and we need to keep offering them more reasons to come.
Who is your personal hero or mentor … Jesus Christ.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is: George Washington.
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than … Right here in Washington.
I’ll watch this movie anytime it is on television … Any Clint Eastwood movie, especially his westerns.
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? I do not want to know an absolute truth to one question; live the life that we have been given. God has a plan.