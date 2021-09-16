This Is Your Neighbor: Pat O'Donnell II

Lawrence Patrick “Pat” O’Donnell II was born and raised in Jefferson City. He earned a degree in public relations from Central Missouri State — now the University of Central Missouri — in Warrensburg and served as a photojournalist with the U.S. Coast Guard for four years. He went on to become a medical equipment and supplies sales representative, and he retired after 41 years.
Since the age of 15, O’Donnell has also been a part-time musician. He has lived in Washington since 2000 with his wife of 35 years, Terry. The couple has one daughter, Shannon O’Donnell, and two stepchildren, Lori VanLeer and Jason Kell. O’Donnell has organized the annual Foodstock fundraiser for area food pantries since its founding a decade ago.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … an architect. However, I was better at music and art and received an art scholarship to UCM.
What would you rather be doing right now? I love what I’m doing right now: retired, playing in bands and following my grandkids in all their activities.
Shh! Don’t tell anyone that … I would love to be a better singer to add more to the bands I play with.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Ten years ago, Rick Hopp and downtown Washington gave me a location for Foodstock One. Aug. 28 was our tenth annual. I am so proud of this annual event.
It really stinks when … folks don’t believe in science. The COVID vaccines save lives, and global warming is real.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Enthusiastic.
I always laugh when … I am watching little kids playing together.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? My dad, who never met my daughter, and Mom because she lost Dad at such a young age, 51. The three of us would have a wonderful meal at Roberto’s in St. Louis. My daughter would be our waitress.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … run in Forest Park with my friends and then head home for a good meal with my wife.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a good guy and that music was my main interest.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … I met Stan Musial at his restaurant with my customers from Memphis, and he was a perfect host.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … help any of my kids, grandkids, family or friends.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … not share it with my family and my church.
America should be more concerned about … the hate and greed currently growing in our country.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … pollution.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first: biographies.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Be kind to everyone.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … my XM stations across the board — usually the oldies stations.
I always get sentimental when … I’m around old friends that I haven’t seen in many years.
The older I get, the more I realize … life is short. Do not let a day go by that you don’t tell the ones you love that you love them.
My favorite item of clothing is … shorts and a Foodstock t-shirt.
If I’ve learned anything at all … you can’t change some folks with facts and logic.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer? Washington continues to just get better. We could use a homeless shelter that would offer not only a bed and food but also counseling to help folks get back on their feet.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? A friend who is no longer with us: Richard Crowder.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is: Martin Luther King Jr.
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than … too many to choose from and so many I have not visited.
I’ll watch the movie anytime it is on television: “Shawshank Redemption.”
What’s your superpower? Loving my family with all my heart.
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? Why do the senators and congressmen elected to represent us keep us so divided instead of trying to better this country by setting down and trying to find some common ground?