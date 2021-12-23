Mike Palazzola is a certified executive chef, winner of multiple culinary awards and a member of the 2008 gold-winning team at the Culinary Olympics in Germany. The Franklin County native said hard work is the No. 1 ingredient in his recipe for success. It’s a lesson he tries to impart to his students at East Central College, where he is the Culinary Arts program coordinator. He is a graduate of Pacific High School, and his first culinary job was at Old Warson Country Club in Ladue, which he said showed him “how deep the rabbit hole goes and how to reach a level of excellence I never knew I had in me.”
When not in the kitchen, Mike enjoys playing golf with his dad, exploring the outdoors and fishing. He and his wife, Ruth, recently welcomed a son, Walter, 9 months, and Mike said he looks forward to making memories with his family.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … Tony Hawk.
What would you rather be doing right now? Fishing, always fishing.
Shhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I lied about my weight on my drivers license.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Standing on an Olympic stage in Erfurt, Germany, with four of my teammates, sporting gold and silver in the 2008 IKA Culinary Olympics with my family in the crowd.
It really stinks when … someone is going 10 miles under the speed limit … in the fast lane … on the interstate!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Chef.
I always laugh when … my son farts (he’s little).
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? Anthony Bourdain, my BFF Josh and my wife, Ruth. We are serving up a ton of laughs and getting to know Tony, who has a better idea of what it means to be a chef than most, and getting the travel stories from behind the scenes.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … go for a walk.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a nerd, and I am. But let’s ask ourselves, “What is a nerd?” I try and geek out over food as often as possible. I call it passionate.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … being on a billboard in downtown St. Louis. See No. 4.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … See No. 2.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … stop doing No. 2.
America should be more concerned about … our food — where it comes from and how cultivating it effects the environment and nutritional value.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … cooks … oh wait, there is one, and it’s not OK.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first … mystery or cooking.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Stay humble, and never make it only about money.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … the voices in my head, while solving all my problems … or 105.7 FM.
I always get sentimental when … I think about “the good old days.” If you were there, you know what it means.
The older I get, the more I realize … how lucky I am.
If I had one “do-over” I would … have figured out No. 17 a bit sooner.
My favorite item of clothing is … currently, these sweet Adidas shoes I scored at the Shoe Carnival Black Friday sale!
If I’ve learned anything at all … it is that I still have a lot to learn.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer? More/better places to fish.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? My father is my hero, and Aidan Murphy, certified master chef, is my mentor.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is: Franklin D. Roosevelt or Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than … where my family is.
I’ll watch the movie anytime it is on television … “Step Brothers.”
What’s your superpower? I suppose you gotta fly.
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? Did Carole Baskin do it? Because Tiger King will not go away until America knows.