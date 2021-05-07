Matt Riechers was born and raised in Washington, where his first job was as a paperboy at The Missourian. He is a graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at Westminster College. Throughout high school and college, he worked at Riechers Service Station and later worked for a year at Washington University in an immunology lab doing cancer research. The 43-year-old is manager of Riechers Tire and Auto. He enjoys running, camping and spending time with friends and family. He and his wife, Jessica, have four boys: Ryder, 9, and triplets Levi, Chase and Jett, who turned 6 Monday.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a professional basketball player.
What would you rather be doing right now? Camping with my wife and kids on the Jack’s Fork River.
Shhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I was headed to graduate school to be a marine biologist and had a change of heart.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Opening our car wash in Union this winter.
It really stinks when … my kids are sick!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Fun.
I always laugh … When I see my kids doing crazy things I did as a child.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? My brother Barry and my mother, Marilyn. Pizza and beer.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … have a cold beer or go for a run.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … silly.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … missing a last second shot against DeSmet that would have won the game.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … take my kids to a Cardinals game.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … stop working.
America should be more concerned about … the way we treat one another.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … peas.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first … Sports.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? The biggest mistake you can make is being afraid of making one.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … O.A.R.
I always get sentimental when … I think of family members or pets that have passed..
The older I get, the more I realize … life is short, and there are so many things to do and so many places I would like to see.
If I had one “do-over” I would have … enjoyed my college years a little more than I did.
My favorite item of clothing is … any of my worn-out T-shirts.
If I’ve learned anything at all … I would be willing to share with anyone who would care to listen.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer … a large marina on the riverfront, and an ice skating rink.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? My father.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is: Charles Darwin.
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than … Kenya.
I’ll watch this movie anytime it is on television … “Christmas Vacation” or “Star Wars.”
What’s your superpower? Making my kids laugh when they are crying.
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? The exact coordinates to the world’s largest unmined pocket of gold.