Marc Houseman is an admittedly amateur historian and genealogist who emphatically believes that there is much to be learned about people, places and communities by visiting the local cemeteries. A licensed funeral director and embalmer, Houseman spent 11 years working for Nieburg-Vitt Funeral Home in Washington. For the past 20 years, he has been museum director at the Washington Historical Society. He is a member of the Boone-Duden Historical Society, Four Rivers Genealogical Society, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. He is president of the Hamburg Cemetery Association and the Franklin County Cemetery Society, which he founded. He also founded and served as president of the Friends of Daniel Boone’s Burial Site in Missouri. Houseman serves as sexton for two active cemeteries and caretaker of several others.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be ... the proprietor of a junkyard filled with only vintage automobiles.
What would you rather be doing right now? I’d rather be taking a drive in the country, enjoying the fall foliage and anticipating the arrival of winter.
Shhh, don’t tell anyone that ... I drink way too much soda on a daily basis.
Other than my wedding day, my proudest moment was ... when I realized that my mom and dad were actually proud of me.
It really stinks when ... they are spreading manure in the river bottoms on the north side of the river.
In the dictionary, my face would be next to the word ... cemeterian -- a person addicted to anything relating to cemeteries.
I always laugh when ... the “Three Stooges” are on television. If the overly politically correct folks ruin that for me, I’m opting out!
If I could invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner I would serve a Frick’s bone-in ham. Although the choices would be grueling, my three guests would be my great-aunt Grace, Henry Hartbauer and Richard Abrams. In my life, these three people have shown just how big a human heart can be.
At the end of a really long workday, I like to ... go directly home, take a hot bath and eat dinner in front of the television, watching a very old movie.
People who knew me in high school thought I was ... a straight “A” student, a bookworm and a nerd. They were only partly right.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was ... on a trip to Washington, D.C., with my lifelong friend Kevin. At the U.S. Capitol Building, we got into a line to shake hands with Bob Dole. Just as I was about to shake his hand, he was rushed out of the room by his aides. I was that close.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to ... have dinner at a giant seafood buffet.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would ... be able to climb a ladder high enough to clean out my gutters.
America should be more concerned ... about giving than receiving.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of ... coffee.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first ... the books marked down for clearance!
The most useful piece of advice I’ve ever received was ... “Remember, this too shall pass.”
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to ... the oldies station, which mysteriously now focuses on songs popular when I was in high school. Where is Fats Domino when we need him?
I always get sentimental when I ... open my Christmas card from my niece.
The older I get the more I realize ... that life really is short ... we should jump at any chance to do some good.
If I had one do-over I would ... tell more people how important they are to me.
My favorite item of clothing is ... a sweatshirt, unless it’s summertime.
If I’ve learned anything at all ... it’s that family and friends are ultimately more important than anything.
I wish Washington or Franklin County offered ... more museums that are financially able to be self-sustaining and available on a full-time basis. It’s great for community spirit.
My personal hero or mentor is ... there being many to choose from, would be the late historian Ralph Gregory. Before so many others, he realized the importance of local history.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is ... In recent years I learned that I have a direct-line ancestor who sailed to this continent on the Mayflower. That guy!
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than ... the east-central part of Missouri. No matter where I’ve been, nothing looks better than the road leading home.
I’ll watch this movie anytime it is on television ... “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” from 1939.
My superpower would have to be ... my wife, Tina. She stands beside me or behind me and sometimes in front of me, whatever may come my way.
If I could know the absolute and total truth to one question, it would ... have to be something about the afterlife. I think we all wonder about how glorious it will be, and I hope to be there forever after this earthly journey has ended.