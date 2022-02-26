Macharr Heisel has lived in Washington for the past 40 years. She attended the Washington School District, graduated in 1995 and went on to college at Culver-Stockton College and Missouri State University.
She has two daughters and a bonus-son, and has been married to Steve Heisel for 12 years.
Heisel has taught music education for 8 years and is in her third year at the New Haven School District. She’s taught private piano lessons for 16 years.
Heisel has directed the Washington Regional Passion Play for 16 years and has been involved with the show for 18 years. She plays piano and sings with her praise band at her family’s church and is a member of the Community Choir in Washington.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a teacher. I always knew I wanted to be a teacher.
What would you rather be doing right now? In an RV and traveling the country.
Shhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … my family was in the circus. I’m third-generation.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Anytime my kids succeed — whether it’s my own kids or my students at school! Nothing puts a smile on my face like when they tackle something and succeed. Little or big, each success makes me thrilled!
It really stinks when … people you love hurt you.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Extrovert.
I always laughed when … my dad told jokes, even when it was the 100th time I’d heard them. His favorite prequel was always, “Don’t stop me if you’ve heard this one.” I miss those jokes.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? My dad, Robin Williams and Red Skelton. It wouldn’t matter what I served because there would be so much laughing, but I would probably serve some comfort foods.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … relax with a glass of wine and my hot tub or the fireplace.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … loud, outgoing, funny and, hopefully, nice.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … when I won a national anthem singing contest on the radio and got to perform at the St. Charles Family Arena.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … see a show on Broadway, go on a cruise or to Australia.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … ever quit my job. I love teaching and my students too much!
America should be more concerned about… its children.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … Spam.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first … sci-fi!
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? To always be yourself. If someone doesn’t like/love you for who you are, then they do not deserve a place in your life. Their opinion of you also does not affect your happiness unless you let it. My favorite quote is by Eleanor Roosevelt and was in one of my favorite movies “The Princess Diaries”: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … JoyFM 99.1.
I always get sentimental when … I hear our more seasoned generations tell stories from their youth.
The older I get, the more I realize … that time flies. Our kids grow up, our parents grow older, and if we don’t slow down we will miss life’s moments that matter. And that I can’t do that one dance move anymore without orthopedic assistance!
If I had one “do-over” I would … have learned more from Dad.
My favorite item of clothing is … cardigans.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s that you never stop learning.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer? A rec center or place where we could have ice skating, obstacle courses, rock walls, etc.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? My dad.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is: Princess Diana.
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than … the mountains
I’ll watch the movie anytime it is on television … “White Christmas.”
What’s your superpower? I had to ask a few friends, because this is hard to answer when you don’t think you have one. But apparently my superpowers are: multi-tasking, music, being there for friends, fitting 10 lbs of stuff into a 5- lb bag — and, from my 9-year-old, being a great mom! I will take it!
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? Why did the chicken REALLY cross the road?