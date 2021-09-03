Luke Meyer is a longtime resident of Washington and is currently a vice president with Citizens Bank, where he has worked for the past 10 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting, as well as a master’s degree in business administration from St. Louis University. Luke is a graduate of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. He is currently a member on the board of the Washington Chamber of Commerce and actively volunteers coaching his children’s little league teams. Luke and his wife, Jill, have three children: Emmett, Hazel and Ruth.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a professional basketball player.
What would you rather be doing right now? I am very fortunate to work with a bunch of great people, and I thoroughly enjoy what I do. I can’t picture myself doing anything else right now.
Shh! Don’t tell anyone that … I am not a huge college football fan.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Signing a contract to play basketball in Australia.
It really stinks when … my kids are sick. It disrupts the whole household, and no one seems to get any sleep!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Hardworking.
I always laugh when … my girls, Hazel and Ruth, dance.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? I would invite my Grandpa Meyer, my Uncle Jimmy and my dad. My grandpa died when I was 5, and I don’t remember him too well. My uncle Jimmy died before I was born, and I would like to meet him. My dad would barbecue pork steaks, and I am sure it would be a great dinner.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … go home and play with my three kids or go for a run.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a nice guy.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to a SLU basketball game.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … pay someone to cut my grass. I have always enjoyed cutting my grass and found it a great time to just clear my head.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … beer.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first: business/finance. I really enjoy reading about people who have built successful companies.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Someone told me when I was pretty young that the harder you work, the luckier you seem to get, and that has always stuck with me. I have always thought of this advice as meaning there is actually very little “luck” involved, and behind almost all successful people are years of hard work and preparation.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … Z1077. My wife and friends both agree it is about time I find a new station.
I always get sentimental when … I look at baby pictures of my children. My kids are still young, but they sure grow up quick, and those young pictures of them feel like just yesterday.
The older I get, the more I realize … there are certain things I can no longer do. Our family went to a water park earlier this summer, and my back is still killing me.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it is don’t stress the small stuff. Enjoy your family and friends, and focus on the things that really matter.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer? I think it would be nice if Washington could bring back a bowling alley. It would be another fun activity for kids, and I am sure there would be a lot of adults interested in setting up a league.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? My personal heroes/mentors are my dad and older brother. They have both set such a good example for me to follow. Their work ethic, how they treat people and their parenting are all things I try to imitate.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is ... Benjamin Franklin. He seemed to be ahead of his time on many fronts, and I think he would be very interesting to talk to. Between all his inventions and his role in the foundation of our country, there would be a lot to cover.
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than … the mountains in Colorado..
I’ll watch the movie anytime it is on television: “Shawshank Redemption.”
What’s your superpower? Positivity. I am an upbeat person who is always smiling. I am almost always in a good mood, and I think that is contagious at both home and work.