Linda Linnemeyer is a local business owner. She is wife to Michael Golden, mother to Thaddeus, Nicole, and Todd Linnemeyer and USA mother to their foreign exchange student from Switzerland, Niklas. Linny’s Kennel began in Hermann in 1990, then moved to 783 Meade Farm Road in Union in 2002. She’s spent 31 years loving and taking care of dogs. Linny is also a “car chic,” who owns several fun cool cars, including a 1978 black Trans Am (yes, a “Smokey and the Bandit” car) and a 2000 blue WS6 Trans Am. She and her husband met through the United Camaro Club.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … I first wanted to be a lion tamer. I even helped collect money for the St. Louis Zoo’s lion’s den. Then, I wanted to be a veterinarian, plus breed Siberian Huskies. I definitely picked the right career. Loving and taking care of dogs is what I do best.
What would you rather be doing right now? Hanging out with my family, friends and dogs. Go to Florida and enjoy the beach, sunshine and warmth. Then come back home and be with my family and dogs.
Shhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I’m stronger than I look.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Building the kennel I designed in 2002. Soon we will build our addition. I am so proud and thankful. I thank the Lord for making it possible.
It really stinks when … Hateful people say hateful things or post hateful things on social media.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Lioness. I’m very kind, loving and my family means everything to me. I am a protector and I love my family both human and K-9. Mess with them and Momma Lion will come out.
I always laugh when … I watch a comedy or if I do something silly or clumsy.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? Grandma and Grandpa Linnemeyer (Linny) and Elvis. Probably serve a Thanksgiving meal. I owe so much to my grandparents. They showed me what unconditional love is and taught me so much, and prayed for me everyday to be proud I am a Linnemeyer and stand strong, work hard and be a good person. If you want it, you work hard enough and get it. Plus always stay humble and kind. Elvis would be so cool just to be around and hear him sing. “Burning Love,” “You ain’t nothing but a hound dog” — and the list goes on.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … Relax at home with my family, friends and dogs, of course.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … Being on “Purina Giving Thanks” TV commercial with my male Siberian Husky, Beppo. That was pretty cool.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … Go to a Blues game. Let’s Go Blues! Or go flying with my friends. There is no better feeling than being in the sky.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … Quit my job. I love working at Linny’s Kennel. It is definitely my happy place. I would make a lot more trips to Florida my other happy place.
America should be more concerned about … Morals, kindness and truthfulness. Be patriotic and proud you’re an American. Respect others as others respect you.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … Rude, selfish, hateful, lying, lazy people.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first … Magazines.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Worry is a useless emotion. It helps no one, fixes nothing and it only harms the worrier. So stop worrying.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … Rock in roll, ’80s hair band music and current music as well.
I always get sentimental when … I think of how blessed I am to be a mom to three incredible grown up children. Watching them grow into incredible adults is awesome.
The older I get, the more I realize … Life is too short, spend as much time with your loved ones as possible. Enjoy what you love and don’t let others steal your joy
If I’ve learned anything at all … Listen more and don’t worry about what you can’t control. Let go and let God take over.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer? Sam’s Club would be nice.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? Definitely my Grandma and Grandpa Linny. They taught me so much. They where so kind, humble and would help anyone in need.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is: Jesus, Cleopatra and Ronald Reagan.
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than … America. There are so many beautiful places throughout our great country. I love seeing and exploring new places.
I’ll watch the movie anytime it is on television … “Snow Dogs,” “Top Gun,” “Airplane” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
What’s your superpower? Love and helping others. I love supporting people and helping others accomplish more and do better for themselves. Loving and taking care of dogs is a joy. Their unconditional love is amazing. When I get a scared dog that no one else can watch, I love to break the wall down and show them that some people can be good and can be trusted. Once they learn to trust they enjoy themselves and their stay with us. When they come back they are happy to be here and never scared again.
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? God, why did you create the tick, chigger and mosquito?