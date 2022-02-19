Kevin Biermann was born and raised in Washington and graduated in 2001 from St. Francis Borgia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Missouri-Columbia and graduated in 2009 from the College of Optometry at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Upon graduation, he worked at the Washington and Union locations of Clarkson Eyecare before purchasing a practice in Warrenton in 2014. In 2020, he purchased Sumner Primary EyeCare in Washington, where he’d been a patient growing up.
Outside of work, Biermann enjoys traveling, skiing, golf and cheering on the Missouri Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals. He and his wife, Jennifer, have three daughters, Hallie, Hannah and Emma.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a professional baseball player.
What would you rather be doing right now? Snow skiing.
Shhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I’m terrified of snakes.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Buying a practice in my hometown that I was a patient of growing up and that has been in Washington for 75 years.
It really stinks when … I have to deliver bad news to a patient.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Supportive.
I always laugh when … my children laugh.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? My Grandpa and Grandma Riley and my wife, Jen. She never met them before they passed. I would serve barbecue pork steaks.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … go home and get hugs from my wife and three daughters.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a fun person to be around.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … seeing Mizzou football Tigers beat Texas A&M in 2013 to clinch their first-ever SEC East title.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … go to dinner with my wife.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … go bungee jumping.
America should be more concerned about … general lack of work ethic.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … mustard. Can’t stand it.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first … sports.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Never take life too seriously; no one gets out alive.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … late ’90s and early 2000s rock.
I always get sentimental when … I think about my grandparents.
The older I get, the more I realize … how short life is and that we need to take advantage of every day.
If I had one “do-over” I would … have gone into private practice optometry when I graduated from school.
My favorite item of clothing is … a hooded sweatshirt.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s to treat everyone the way you would like to be treated.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer? More indoor activities for children.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? My Grandpa Biermann. He was a family-first person, a hard worker and a man of great faith.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is: Stan Musial.
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than … Hawaii.
I’ll watch the movie anytime it is on television … “Dumb and Dumber.”
What’s your spirit animal? A tiger.
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? What is the most meaningful thing I can do to help the world?