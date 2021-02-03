This Is Your Neighbor: George Meyer

George Robert Meyer was born in Washington and is the third George Meyer in his family.
He attended St. Francis Borgia Grade School and St. Francis Borgia High School, graduating in 1982, the last year at the old building downtown.
He has been married to Dana Meyer for nearly 34 years. They have three sons: George W., Benjamin and Maximilian, who are all Borgia grads. He and his family are members of the St. Francis Borgia Parish.
Meyer has served on the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Board, Washington Town & Country Fair Board (and was chairman in 2005). He serves on the main stage committee and has emceed the fair’s queen contest. He has been a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, and his sons each achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Outside of his volunteering, Meyer is an investment adviser with LPL Financial in Washington where he has been a practice partner with Eric Park for over 25 years. When he is not at work or volunteering, you may see him running around the west end or the riverfront trail.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a farmer.
What would you rather be doing right now? Backpacking somewhere warm.
Shhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I don’t do social media. Period.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Being the chairman of the 2005 Washington Town & Country Fair.
It really stinks when … someone vandalizes something.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Lucky.
I always laugh when … I watch Bugs Bunny cartoons.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? My grandpas, George Meyer and Joe Ley, and Paul Harvey. We would have pork steaks!
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … eat some chips.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … goofy.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … getting to be one of the many servers during Pope John Paul II’s Mass at the Trans World Dome in St. Louis in 1999.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … attend a good live theater production or get a COVID-19 vaccine.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … buy a boat.
America should be more concerned about … young people learning personal responsibility.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … convertibles.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first … autobiographies.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Invest in the stock market!
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … music from the 1970s or news/talk.
I always get sentimental when … I hear children sing.
The older I get, the more I realize … people are just people and they do people things.
If I had one “do-over” I would … learn to talk less and do more.
My favorite item of clothing is … a shirt with a pocket.
If I’ve learned anything at all … people will remember how you make them feel much more than they will remember what you say.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer … either high-speed internet or a Chick-fil-A in Washington.
Who is your personal hero or mentor … my grandpa George Meyer.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is: George Washington.
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than … the American West.
I’ll watch the movie anytime it is on television … “Forrest Gump.”
What’s your superpower? I still don’t need glasses!
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? What makes some people so nice or mean?