Craig Mueller is the owner of Imo’s Pizza franchises in Washington, Union and Pacific, as well as the Sugarfire Smokehouse in downtown Washington. He is married to Stacey Mueller, and they have one daughter, Abby.
A south St. Louis native, Mueller moved from St. Louis to the Washington area in 2000 when he and his wife purchased their first business. They are members of Our Lady of Lourdes parish in Washington.
Mueller has been involved in local civic groups as a member of the Washington Area Chamber Board, Washington Jaycees, city of Washington Transportation Council and the Mercy Foundation Board. He is a business member of the Washington, Union and Pacific chambers of commerce.
A 1991 graduate of St. Louis University High School, Mueller received a bachelor of arts in communication (journalism) from Truman State University in 1994 and a master’s in journalism (advertising/PR) from the University of Kansas in 1996.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a veterinarian.
What would you rather be doing right now? Snow-skiing. I’ve never been.
Shhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … Stacey and I met working at Imo’s in high school.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? Seeing our daughter succeed … at anything.
It really stinks when … people don’t use that exit lane at Walmart and merge into traffic.
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Faithful.
I always laugh when … I hear literally any pun or Dad joke.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? Jesus, Ed Sheeran and my grandpa. We’d clearly have pizza or BBQ.
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … have a cold drink and get in the hot tub.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … like 12 years old. I was small. The wrestling team recruited me at the time because they needed someone in the lightest weight class. I couldn’t get past the uniforms.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … My dog, Raleigh, is super great. I brush him sometimes.
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … play catch with my wife and daughter.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … stop doing almost exactly what I do now.
America should be more concerned about … doing more great things for the next generation of Americans and less things that make us happy right now.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … maraschino cherries.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first … Cookbooks.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? Treat others as you would have them treat you.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … AM talk radio.
I always get sentimental when … I look at just about any old photos. I love to see the similarities in the people and the differences in the stuff around them.
The older I get, the more I realize … a day riding the dirt bike is often more important than a day at work.
If I had one “do-over” I would … get myself to that soccer game I missed — where Abby made 42 saves.
My favorite item of clothing is … any pair of goofy socks. My cousin Rachel loved them, and as a guy that wears a uniform a lot, they are a great way to accessorize.
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s all fun and games until somebody has to be the dad.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer? I played hockey for many, many years and finally gave up the late night drives to the rink. I’d love a local ice arena. Remember the city’s effort to put an outdoor rink under the livestock area on the fairgrounds? It never froze, and then the liner was torn. My heart was also torn a little that day.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? I look to learn a little something from everyone I meet, but my father-in-law, Arlie, sets a pretty great example most days. When COVID goes away maybe you can catch him at Imo’s on Friday nights again — working the dining room.
A historical figure I’d like to meet is ... I’d like to go on a float trip with all of them, but any of the fellas on the Lewis and Clark journey would make for an interesting cup of coffee.
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than … I’ve not “been everywhere, man” like Johnny Cash, but had a great day last summer people watching and picnicking in the park near the Trocadero Fountains in Paris.
I’ll watch the movie anytime it is on television … The baseball comedy classic, “Major League.”
What’s your superpower? People around me say I have a gift with words. I have a “Friends of the Library” card that says — Craig Mueller, wordsmith.
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? I’m always discussing it with family and friends … “What should I be when I grow up?”