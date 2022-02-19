Angela joined the Owensville Parks & Recreation Department as its first director in December 2019. In this role, she oversees all park development, maintenance, rentals, programs and events for the water park, golf course, and five municipal parks with the help of two full-time, eight part-time and 35 seasonal employees.
Angela has a bachelor’s of science degree in Recreation, Sport and Tourism from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a Master of Public Administration degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She is also an Aquatic Facility Operator and Certified Playground Safety Inspector.
She previously served as the Parks & Recreation Director for the city of Union and the city of Jerseyville, Illinois, her hometown. In her free time, she loves camping, hiking and really anything outdoors with her husband, Kyle, two pups, Bella and Molly and, most recently, her newborn son, Jack.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be … a doctor
What would you rather be doing right now? Nothing! I couldn’t imagine doing anything else as my career.
Shhhhh! Don’t tell anyone that … I can touch my tongue to my nose.
Other than your wedding day and/or the birth of your children, what was your proudest moment? My last day on the job with the City of Jerseyville because I knew I was leaving the department much better than I found it.
It really stinks when … you step in dog poo while at the park! Remember, clean-up after your pup in public spaces!
What word in the dictionary would your face be next to? Driven
I always laugh when … I see Allstate “Mayhem” commercials.
Invite any three people, living or dead, to dinner. Who are they? What would you serve? My grandpa, Jack Sullivan, my husband’s late grandpa, Maurice Landwehr and Teddy Roosevelt. I would serve a smorgasbord of wild game, freshly harvested vegetables and warm bread with butter!
At the end of a really long day at work, I like to … take a long, hot shower.
People who knew me in high school thought I was … a smarty pants.
My most unforgettable brush with greatness was … randomly running into Dave Matthews (of Dave Matthews Band) at City Museum in 2015. I heard his voice before I saw him!
I would drop all my plans tonight if I had the chance to … spend quality time with family.
If someone gave me a million dollars, there is still no way I would … buy a brand-new vehicle.
America should be more concerned about … Sustainable science-based conservation.
I’m OK if there’s ever a national shortage of … Black licorice.
When I’m in a bookstore, I always go to this section first … murder mystery.
What is the most useful piece of advice you have ever received? The answer is always no, until you ask.
When I’m cruising down the road, I’m likely listening to … classic rock
I always get sentimental when … I think about my newborn son.
The older I get, the more I realize … Time is truly precious.
If I had one “do-over” I would … have invited my (now) husband to my 30th birthday party. To be fair, we had just started dating!
If I’ve learned anything at all … it’s okay to be frugal.
What do you wish Washington or Franklin County had to offer? A County Parks & Recreation Department.
Who is your personal hero or mentor? My grandpa Jack
A historical figure I’d like to meet is: John Muir
In my opinion there is no more beautiful place on Earth than … the exact place you are with the ones you love the most.
I’ll watch the movie anytime it is on television … “The Shawshank Redemption.”
What’s your superpower? Being a new mommy.
If you could know the absolute and total truth to one question, what question would you ask? Which came first, the chicken or the egg?